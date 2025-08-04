QF's Ability Friendly Programme Wraps Up Summer Camp Promoting Inclusion And Independence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ability Friendly Programme under Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) successfully concluded its summer camp designed to support people with disabilities.

The programme is part of QF's broader efforts to promote inclusion by providing sport-specific activities for children and adults with special needs and disabilities, empowering them to discover their potential, develop essential skills, and build meaningful social connections.

The camp offered a rich programme featuring a variety of educational and recreational activities, including sensory sessions, arts and crafts, swimming, football, horse riding, as well as engaging field trips and meaningful experiences that foster personal growth and social engagement.

Mohamed Elfarsisi, a football coach in the QF's Ability Friendly Programme (AFP), said:“This year's summer camp marked a significant shift, with a stronger focus on promoting independence among participants. For the first time, parents and guardians were not present during the camp, an important new step introduced this year.

“We focused on promoting true social inclusion. Many of the camp's activities took place in public spaces, allowing participants to fully engage with their surroundings. We aimed to deliver a clear message that people with disabilities are an integral part of society, sharing the same interests and experiences as everyone else.

“This year, registration was also opened to adults with disabilities, allowing them to participate as assistant coaches alongside camp coordinators, based on their individual abilities. To ensure participants received full support, specialised behavioural therapists were present throughout the camp.”

Elfarsisi also noted that the camp prioritised effective inclusion of both children and adults by assigning a dedicated support person to each participant, whether a coach or behavioural specialist, ensuring everyone received the appropriate level of guidance throughout the various activities.

Maha Al-Marri, the mother of seven-year-old Saleh Al-Marri, who has Down syndrome, observed a noticeable improvement in her son's skills and behavior following his participation in the camp.

“This is the third time my son Saleh has participated in the AFP's summer camp,” said Al-Marri.“I consider it a rare and valuable opportunity, especially given the limited number of programs and activities specifically designed for individuals with disabilities and the scarcity of qualified specialists to support them.

“At first, I had some concerns about not being allowed to accompany my child,” she added,“but I decided to give it a try, especially since the program collaborates with centers specialized in behavior modification. This gave us, as parents, a real opportunity to receive feedback that helps us better understand how to support and communicate with our children.

“What stood out to me this year was the presence of a clear plan and a variety of activities that reflect a deep understanding of the participants' needs.

“I encourage all parents, especially those with children with disabilities, to involve their children in specialized camps like this one. It goes beyond entertainment; it offers a safe, educational environment under the supervision of a professional team, with continuous communication with families to ensure every child truly benefits.”

Salem Saeed Al-Aida, a 10-year-old participant in the camp with autism, said:“I've been taking part in the Ability Friendly Programme for five years now, and every year I learn something new.”

“This year, I really enjoyed the activities, especially swimming, which is my favourite. I also played football, did some drawing, and made sure to stay active and have fun during the summer break.

“I consider autism a superpower because each of us has our own unique way of expressing ourselves and communicating. The camp helped me connect with other participants, and I made new friends.”