Doha Municipality Enhances Food Safety At Local Dates Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its commitment to community engagement, improving quality of life, and ensuring safe and healthy food for all residents, Doha Municipality-represented by the Health Inspection Section of the Municipal Control Department-is actively participating in the 10th Local Dates Festival, held from July 24 to August 7, 2025, at Souq Waqif, and organized by the Ministry of Municipality in cooperation with the Souq Waqif administration.

The municipality's participation focuses on conducting intensive health inspection campaigns targeting the farms and food companies exhibiting at the festival.

These vendors offer a variety of dates, fruits, and other food products, and the inspections aim to ensure compliance with proper food handling practices and to protect consumers from potential health risks.

In addition to inspections, the municipality is also providing health education and guidance to workers at participating establishments.

These efforts are designed to improve the safety of displayed products and raise awareness among food sector workers regarding health and nutrition standards.

These actions align with Doha Municipality's regulatory and educational role and support the Ministry of Municipality's strategic goal of enhancing food security and achieving the highest food safety standards across the country.