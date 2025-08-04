Summer Programme Students Visit Islamic Cultural Center

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a series of dynamic and interactive visits, students from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' summer training programme, along with participants from the Simaisma Youth Center, visited the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center to learn about its activities, operations, and facilities.

Ten trainees from the General Department of Awqaf toured the center, where they were introduced to its diverse services and facilities. The visit included insights into the center's mission to promote awareness of Islam, Islamic culture, and Arabic language education for non-native speakers. The students also experienced the virtual reality film Journey to Makkah, which illustrates the transformation of life with the emergence of Islam.

In a separate visit, twenty students from the Simaisma Youth Center explored the center's facilities and watched the same immersive VR film. They also selected a collection of books to distribute among their peers and community members, aiming to spread awareness of Islamic culture and values.