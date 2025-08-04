Acetylene Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $16.46 Billion By 2029 The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Acetylene Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the acetylene market size has seen robust growth. It is predicted to expand from $11.52 billion in 2024 to $12.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The significant growth during the historical period can be credited to the increment in industrialization, rapid infrastructural development, burgeoning construction industry, as well as the escalating demand for chemical manufacturing.

In the forthcoming years, the acetylene market is projected to witness significant growth, potentially reaching a worth of $16.46 billion in 2029, with a 7.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors fueling this predicted increase during the forecast period include the rise of renewable energy, expansion of the aerospace and defense industry, burgeoning electronics industry, and a rising demand for acetylene in medical applications. Some emerging trends expected during this period include advanced digitization and automation, hybrid welding technologies, repurposing of acetylene gas, the introduction of acetylene alternatives, and green hydrogen production.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Acetylene Market?

The anticipated growth in acetylene market is attributed to its escalating utilization in diverse sectors. Acetylene serves as a fundamental ingredient in the manufacture of numerous organic chemicals, specifically 1,4-butanediol, a prevalent component in the development of polyurethane and polyester plastics. Additionally, acetylene is employed as the main fuel in techniques like oxyacetylene welding and metal trimming.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Acetylene Market?

Major players in the Acetylene Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BASF SE

. Gulf Cryo

. Linde plc

. Praxair Inc.

. Sinopec

. Chengdu Xinju Chemical Co. Ltd.

. ILMO Products Company

. Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd

. Toho Acetylene Co. Ltd

. Xinglong Group

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Acetylene Market?

A significant number of chemical production companies are turning to IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to link their machinery and smart devices, allowing them to obtain instantaneous data and identify shortcomings in the production chain. Managers and high-level executives process, examine, and decipher the data gathered via these tools to enhance product quality and maximize output levels. Smart systems, for instance, provide details about the operational status and efficiency of chemical reactors, utilizing embedded software and analytical tools to alert facility operators and supervisors about potential equipment failures. Praxair-Linde and Air Products are among the major industrial gas manufacturers that have embraced IoT technology.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Acetylene Market Growth

The acetylenemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Calcium Carbide Production, Thermal Cracking Process

2) By Application: Automotive, Metal fabrication, Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Company Sale, Direct Import, Distributors & Traders

Subsegments:

1) By Calcium Carbide Production: Electric Arc Furnace Method, Carburizing Furnace Method

2) By Thermal Cracking Process: Partial Oxidation, Non-Oxidative Cracking

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Acetylene Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Acetylene Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific stood as the leading region, with North America following as the second largest. The report's geographical coverage includes, in addition to these two, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It provides a forecast of market growth for these specific regions.

