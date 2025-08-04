Comprehensive Report On The Aviation Gasoline Market: Opportunities And Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aviation Gasoline Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, the size of the aviation gasoline market has consistently expanded. It is expected to escalate from $1.96 billion in 2024 to $2.04 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The previous growth can be linked to the expansion in civilian aviation post-war, the emergence of commercial aviation, the formulation of aviation rules, advancements in aircraft technology, as well as the demand from World War I and World War II.

In the coming years, the market size of aviation gasoline is predicted to experience consistent expansion. By 2029, it is projected to reach the value of $2.45 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Elements such as the rise of electric aviation, advancements in fuel effectiveness, worldwide economic development, alterations in regulations, and emissions standards, as well as the shift towards alternative fuels, contribute to the growth anticipated during the forecast period. The key trends within the predicted period encompass eco-friendly fuel, changes to the makeup of aircraft fleets, modifications in regulatory standards, product advancements, and a transition towards more sustainable fuels.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aviation Gasoline Market?

The expansion of the aviation gasoline market is set to be driven by the increasing demand for small aircraft. Such aircraft are distinguished by a maximum passenger capacity of 60 individuals or a maximum payload ability of 18,000 pounds. Commonly found in the piston engines of small private and sports planes, this gasoline demands a high-octane, leaded fuel. For instance, more than 30,000 small aircraft were globally operational as of December 2023. In that population, over 10,000 were aged over two decades. Maintaining a small aircraft costs an average of $1 million per annum, a cost which escalates as the aircraft ages. The demand for modern aircraft will involve around 29,700 small aircraft of the likes of the A220 and A320 families, together with nearly 5,300 medium-sized aircraft. Thus, the burgeoning demand for small aircraft is fuelling the aviation gasoline market's growth.

Which Players Dominate The Aviation Gasoline Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Aviation Gasoline Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Shell PLC

. British Petroleum Company PLC

. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

. ExxonMobil Corporation

. TotalEnergies SE

. Repsol S.A.

. Hjelmco Oil Ab

. Chevron Corporation

. Sinopec Group

. NAFTAL Branche Carburants

What Are The Future Trends Of The Aviation Gasoline Market?

The trending escalation of green and bio-based fuel application is a significant emerging trend in the aviation gasoline market. To solidify their presence in the market, top-tier companies in this sector are leaning towards the innovation of fresh product solutions. For instance, Chevron Renewable Energy Group, a dominant bio-based diesel manufacturer based in the US, initiated a new product line named EnDura Fuels in March 2022. This line includes five distinct bio-based diesel fuels, encompassing PuriDTM, a novel biodiesel from Chevron Renewable Energy Group. Surpassing industry quality benchmarks, PuriDTM enables customers to integrate these Fuels seamlessly into renewable diesel at any desired proportion and utilize higher biodiesel mixtures with traditional petroleum diesel.

Global Aviation Gasoline Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The aviation gasolinemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fuel Type: Avgas, Jet Fuel

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, Other Aircraft Types

3) By Additive Types: Deposit Control, Anti-icing, Corrosion Inhibitor, Lubricity Improver, Biocides, Antioxidants, Dyes And Makers, Other Additives

4) By End-User: Private, Commercial, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Avgas (Aviation Gasoline): Avgas 100LL (Low Lead), Avgas 100 (High Lead), Avgas 91 Or 96

2) By Jet Fuel: Jet A, Jet A-1, Jet B, TS-1 (Russian Jet Fuel)

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Aviation Gasoline Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Aviation Gasoline, North America took the lead as the biggest region. Anticipated growth trends for this region are also highlighted in the report. Other regions detailed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

