Canned Meat Market To Reach USD $24.04 Million By 2029 At 7.4% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Canned Meat Market?

The size of the canned meat market has been progressively expanding over the past few years. It's predicted to rise from $17.27 billion in 2024 to $18.09 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include its convenience, extended shelf life, use in military and emergency supplies, preparedness for pandemics and crises, global exploration, expeditions, and its cost-effectiveness.

There is an anticipated robust expansion of the canned meat market in the approaching years, with predictions placing its worth at ""$24.04 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This predicted growth for the forecast period can be credited to an increase in health-aware consumers, a variety of taste options, high-end and gourmet choices, responsible and ethical procurement methods, as well as the rise of online shopping and direct selling to customers. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass products with clean labels, gourmet and artisanal selections, plant-based and alternative proteins, superior and limited edition choices, and a wide range of meat sources.

Download a free sample of the canned meat market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Canned Meat Global Market Growth ?

The escalating need for canned seafood is anticipated to boost the expansion of the canned meat market in the future. Seafood, which essentially refers to sea life that humans deem edible, such as fish and shellfish, is highly sought after. The popularity of canned food can be attributed to its precise preservation conditions and its reputation as a protein-rich, handy food item. Consequently, the surging demand for canned seafood enhances the appeal for the canned meat market. For instance, the IRI Worldwide seafood update report revealed that in May 2022, the sales for frozen seafood outpaced that of fresh seafood, making $643 million compared to $618 million. In addition, an increase of 7.8% was observed for shelf-stable seafood, including canned and pouched varieties, along with an increase in volume sales. Hence, the canned meat market is being driven by the growing demand for canned seafood.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Canned Meat Market?

Major players in the Canned Meat Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Xiamen Gulong Canned Food Co. Ltd.

. Tyson Foods Inc.

. Wild Planet Foods Inc.

. Radiant Farms Inc.

. Survival Cave Food

. JBS S.A.

. Key Food Stores Co-op Inc.

. Crown Prince Inc.

. Bar Harbor Foods Inc.

. Zishan Group Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Canned Meat Market?

Leading firms in the canned meat sector are making an effort to create novel products such as vegan meat, aimed at meeting the needs of health-aware customers. Vegan meat is a vegetable-derived substitute for conventional meat, composed of items like soy, pea, beans and cereals. For example, OTS Holdings, a manufacturer of ready-eat and ready-cook meat items based in Singapore, introduced a new range of plant-based canned meat in August 2022. This is an innovative and convenient alternative to regular meat items, made from a mix of wheat, soy protein, vegetable juice, and Eucheuma seaweed. This ready-to-consume option fuses contemporary culinary methods with traditional tastes. After two years of comprehensive research, it is designed to offer a fulfilling taste sensation while responding to the increasing call for eco-friendly food alternatives.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Canned Meat Market Report?

The canned meatmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Seafood Meats, Poultry Meats, Red Meat, Other Products

2) By Application: Private Use, Commercial and Industrial Use

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Seafood Meats: Canned Tuna, Canned Salmon, Canned Sardines, Canned Shellfish

2) By Poultry Meats: Canned Chicken, Canned Turkey, Canned Duck

3) By Red Meat: Canned Beef, Canned Pork, Canned Lamb

4) By Other Products: Canned Mixed Meats, Canned Game Meats

View the full canned meat market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Canned Meat Industry?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the global canned meat market. But, it's Asia-Pacific that's predicted to see the fastest growth over the forecast period. Areas analyzed in the 2025 Canned Meat Global Market Report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

