U.S. Deploys Fighter Jets After Airspace Breach at Trump Golf Club
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets in response to a civilian aircraft breaching restricted airspace above President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) confirmed that the jets intercepted the unauthorized plane, deploying flares to alert the pilot as the aircraft flew over the resort where Trump was spending the weekend. The military also intercepted a separate aircraft earlier that same day, NORAD noted in a statement.
"The flares – which may have been visible to the public – are employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed," the statement read.
Pilots operating in the area were reminded to stay up to date on all FAA flight advisories. "General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey region," NORAD added.
According to the agency, there were five total airspace violations throughout the weekend. It remains unclear whether all incidents occurred directly above Trump’s Bedminster property.
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster lies approximately 45 minutes west of New York City.
