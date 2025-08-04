Binders And Scaffolders For Meat And Meat Substitutes Global Market Report 2025 Current And Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes Market Worth?

Recent years have seen a consistent expansion in the market size for binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes. The market, which stands at $4.01 billion in 2024, is projected to rise and reach $4.21 billion in 2025 reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This past growth is largely due to factors such as heightened consumer health consciousness, a surge in demand for alternative protein sources, a growing global population, and the increasing trend of urbanization.

The market for binders and scaffolders in meat and meat substitute products is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. It is predicted to soar to ""$5.18 billion in 2029"" witnessing a 5.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The anticipated growth throughout the forecast period can be linked to the upsurge in functional foods popularity, escalating demand for food items rich in protein, growing preference for meat substitutes, and increase in disposable income. Future trends during the projection period encompass advancements in clean meat technology, personalized texture, 3D printed and structured foods, insect-based binders, and ingredients produced by fermentation.

What Are The Factors Driving The Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes Market?

An increase in the number of consumers adopting a flexitarian or vegan way of life is anticipated to drive the growth of binders and scaffolders in the meat and meat substitutes market in the future. The notion of flexitarianism involves mostly consuming plant-based foods while allowing the moderate consumption of meat and other animal products, contributing to a healthier lifestyle. As per the US-based World Animal Foundation, a digital platform promoting animal rights, approximately 4% of the U.S. population, amounting to roughly 13.4 million people, identified as vegans in March 2023. However, statistics on plant protein reveal that more than 6% of U.S. consumers, equivalent to over 15.5 million people, comply with a vegan lifestyle.

Who Are The Major Players In The Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes Market?

Major players in the Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Aleph Farms Ltd.

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. Avebe Inc.

. Danone SA

. DuPont Inc.

. Gelita Ag

. Ingredion Incorporated

. Kerry Group

. Matrix Meats Inc.

. Memphis Meats

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes Sector?

The meat and meat substitute industry is being reshaped by technological advancements. This notion of technological advancement refers to the development of knowledge that facilitates enhanced products and technology. The recent innovation of cellular-based agriculture, where meat and other agricultural products are created from cells in a fermenter or bioreactor rather than traditional farm animals, has a host of benefits like a cleaner, safer product, less environmental impact and a more predictable supply. Illustratively, Loryma, a food ingredient production company based in Germany, introduced LoryTex in August 2023. Primarily derived from wheat protein, LoryTex serves as an important ingredient for makers of meat alternatives such as plant-based burgers, sausages, and more. Through this innovative solution, food developers can create the texture, structure and moistness typically associated with traditional meat, facilitating the production of superior meat substitutes that align with the growing consumer trend toward plant-based eating. Its versatility makes LoryTex an important tool in the creation of credible plant-based foods, heightening brands' attractiveness to environmentally aware and health-conscious consumers.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes Market Share ?

The binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Binders For Meat And Meat Substitutes, Scaffolders For Cultured Meat

2) By Meat Type: Beef, Pork, Fish, Poultry

3) By Application: Meat Products, Meat Substitutes, Cultured Meat

Subsegments:

1) By Binders For Meat And Meat Substitutes: Plant-Based Binders, Animal-Based Binders, Hydrocolloids, Protein-Based Binders

2) By Scaffolders For Cultured Meat: Natural Scaffolds, Synthetic Scaffolds, Bioengineered Scaffolds, 3D-Printed Scaffolds

What Are The Regional Trends In The Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes, North America led the chart for the largest regional market in 2024, with a projection of continued growth. The report comprehensively covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

