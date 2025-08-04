403
US Official Alleges India is Supporting Russia’s War
(MENAFN) A high-ranking official from the Trump administration on Sunday blamed India for indirectly supporting Russia in its conflict with Ukraine by extensively buying Russian oil.
According to a news agency, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller claimed that India’s level of energy imports from Russia is comparable to that of China, contradicting India’s repeated assertions of being a strong ally to the United States.
"People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil," Miller remarked.
He added, "What he (US President Donald Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia."
Miller reiterated past criticisms voiced by Trump, targeting India’s economic policies and migration regulations, which he described as disadvantageous to American labor.
He broadened his disapproval beyond the issue of energy, accusing India of imposing steep duties on American commodities and enforcing immigration rules that allegedly hurt U.S. workers.
"India portrays itself as being one of our closest friends in the world, but they don't accept our products," Miller said.
"President Trump wants a tremendous relationship ... but we need to get real about dealing with the financing of this war."
There has not yet been an official reply from New Delhi regarding Miller's remarks.
Legal Disclaimer:
