Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 Pm Amid Oppn Protest Over Bihar Voter Roll Revision


2025-08-04 02:45:27
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday following persistent uproar by Opposition members demanding an immediate debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The disruption marked yet another stalled sitting in the Monsoon Session, which has been repeatedly derailed by protests over the contentious voter list update.

The session began with Speaker Om Birla initiating Question Hour, calling upon Samajwadi Party MP Ruchi Vira from Uttar Pradesh, who raised a query regarding the regularisation of permanent jobs. However, the proceedings were quickly overshadowed by vociferous sloganeering and placard-waving by members of the Congress, DMK, RJD, SP, and other INDIA bloc parties.

The protesting MPs accused the Election Commission of orchestrating a voter purge targeting marginalised communities, branding the SIR exercise as“unconstitutional” and politically motivated ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Despite repeated appeals from the Chair, the Opposition continued its protest in the Well of the House.

Speaker Birla urged members to uphold the dignity of Parliament, stating,“Each MP represents nearly several citizens. The people expect their voices to be heard through their elected representatives.”

He further admonished the display of placards and banners, calling it a“malafide and planned intention” to obstruct proceedings.

“This is not a good custom. The entire country is watching you,” he said, before adjourning the House till 2 p.m.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore had earlier submitted an adjournment motion demanding a dedicated discussion on the SIR process, while other Opposition leaders reiterated their call for transparency and accountability in electoral practices.

The government, however, maintains that the revision is a routine administrative procedure under the Election Commission's purview.

With the Monsoon Session set to continue until August 21, the impasse between the treasury and Opposition benches reflects a growing divide over electoral integrity and democratic norms. Legislative business, including the National Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, remains pending amid the ongoing deadlock.

