South Korea Kicks Off Border Loudspeakers Removal
(MENAFN) South Korea’s military on Monday began removing loudspeakers used to broadcast propaganda along its border with North Korea, a step the Defense Ministry described as part of efforts to defuse escalating tensions between the two nations.
The dismantling operation follows a directive issued less than two months ago by President Lee Jae Myung, who ordered a halt to the broadcasts in front-line zones, according to media. The president’s move was seen as a gesture aimed at improving relations with Pyongyang.
"It is a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's readiness posture," the ministry said in an official statement.
North Korea has yet to respond publicly to the development.
Seoul had reinstated the loudspeaker broadcasts in June last year for the first time in six years. That decision was made in retaliation for North Korea’s repeated provocations, including sending balloons filled with trash across the demilitarized zone.
