Türkiye, Pakistan Finish Joint Naval Drill
(MENAFN) The Turkish Defense Ministry revealed on Sunday that Türkiye and Pakistan had concluded a joint amphibious military drill.
According to a statement shared on social platforms, the exercise was carried out in the Pakistani coastal metropolis of Karachi from July 27 to August 2.
The training concentrated on improving collaboration between naval units, conducting combined missions, and sharing operational responsibilities.
Labeling the maneuver as a "success," the ministry stated that it contributed to building trust at sea and strengthening unity on land.
