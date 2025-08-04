403
Germany Warns Israel’s Gaza Blockade Drives Famine, Civilian Deaths
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Sunday condemned Israel’s effective blockade of Gaza, linking it directly to widespread famine and escalating civilian fatalities.
Following a recent visit to Israel and Palestine, Wadephul told a German broadcaster that the blockade has resulted in severe shortages of food and water, causing immense suffering and death among the population.
During his discussions with Israeli officials, Wadephul emphasized the urgent need for a "fundamental change" in Gaza’s humanitarian conditions.
“I hope that message has been heard. I have the impression that it has,” he affirmed.
The minister cautioned that Israel risks becoming increasingly isolated on the global stage due to mounting international criticism of its Gaza policies.
“Germany must not allow that to happen. We must also help Israel avoid falling into such a situation,” Wadephul said, highlighting Berlin’s ongoing efforts to guide and support Israel through these complex decisions.
He also pointed out that Germany remains one of the few nations yet to formally recognize Palestine.
“This is something we must also acknowledge,” he stated.
Wadephul warned that Gaza’s humanitarian disaster is prompting more countries to recognize Palestine unilaterally, often without regard for Israel’s concerns.
“This concerns us — and it should also concern Israel. We are trying to offer advice, open their eyes, and work so that Israel is in a better position than it has been so far,” he explained.
Calling for the immediate return of international aid organizations—including the United Nations, its agencies, the International Red Cross, and faith-based charities—Wadephul insisted, “If granted access, these organizations could do their jobs.”
When asked about the timeline for restoring aid access, he responded, “This could start tomorrow — and, in fact, it’s already improving. As a result of my meetings with the Israeli government this week, significantly more trucks entered Gaza compared to last week.”
Despite this progress, Wadephul stressed that humanitarian assistance remains insufficient and pledged that Germany will continue to vigilantly oversee developments.
During his trip from July 31 to August 1, Wadephul held talks with key leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
He also visited al-Taybeh near Ramallah and engaged with humanitarian groups active in the area.
