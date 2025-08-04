403
Bavarian PM suggests Germany to deny Ukrainians increased benefits
(MENAFN) Bavarian state premier Markus Söder has called for Germany to stop granting Ukrainian refugees elevated social benefits that exceed those given to other asylum seekers. Speaking in a televised interview with ZDF, Söder argued that the special allowances—introduced in May 2022—should be revoked for all Ukrainians, including those already residing in the country.
Under the current law, Ukrainians are eligible for "citizen’s benefits," a more generous welfare program typically reserved for German nationals. Government data indicates that nearly €6.3 billion ($7.3 billion), accounting for almost 30% of Germany’s 2024 welfare budget, was spent on supporting Ukrainian refugees.
Söder, who also leads the Christian Social Union (CSU), a coalition partner in the federal government, asserted that the same rules should apply to all refugees regardless of origin. He claimed that no other country offers Ukrainians the same level of support and linked the extensive aid to low employment rates among Ukrainian refugees, stating that generous benefits discourage integration into the workforce.
As of June 2024, only about 30% of Ukrainian refugees in Germany were employed, according to a report by Stern. With over a million Ukrainians estimated to be living in Germany as of late 2024, around 720,000 were reportedly receiving citizen’s benefits as of October last year.
Although the federal coalition has agreed to limit benefits for Ukrainians arriving after April 1, the new policy has not yet been fully implemented. As a result, new arrivals from Ukraine continue to receive the higher-level payments, according to Bild.
