403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN spokeswoman declares ‘unthinkable’ crisis developing in Gaza
(MENAFN) A severe humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza due to mounting restrictions and delays in aid delivery, according to UN spokeswoman Olga Cherevko of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). In an interview with RT aired Saturday, Cherevko said Israeli forces are systematically obstructing the flow of food and other essential supplies, worsening malnutrition and hunger across the region.
She described the dire conditions facing UN aid convoys, noting that even short trips—such as the 24-kilometer route from Deir al-Balah to Kerem Shalom—can take up to 18 hours due to extensive delays at Israeli checkpoints. Aid teams are frequently given unsafe, impassable, or heavily congested routes, making deliveries nearly impossible.
Cherevko contrasted the current situation with a previous ceasefire period when the UN had unrestricted access and could operate multiple aid convoys daily without needing special clearances or facing checkpoints. Now, she said, “everything requires authorization,” severely hampering humanitarian efforts.
She reported that more than 1,300 people have died either at heavily militarized distribution points or while waiting along aid routes. Cherevko warned that Gaza is facing a devastating starvation crisis, with over two million lives at risk.
Calling the situation a “catastrophe of unthinkable proportions,” she emphasized that civilians should not have to risk their lives just to obtain food. UN teams face constant delays and even gunfire when attempting to offload supplies at Gaza crossings.
The UN recently confirmed that two out of three famine thresholds have been met. Since April, around 20,000 children have been treated for acute malnutrition, and 16 have died from hunger-related causes.
The conflict, which began in October 2023 after a Hamas-led attack killed roughly 1,250 Israelis and took 250 hostages, has resulted in over 60,000 deaths in Gaza, according to UN estimates. Reports citing a U.S. envoy suggested that Hamas may be open to disarmament, but the group has denied this, reaffirming its right to resist Israeli occupation.
She described the dire conditions facing UN aid convoys, noting that even short trips—such as the 24-kilometer route from Deir al-Balah to Kerem Shalom—can take up to 18 hours due to extensive delays at Israeli checkpoints. Aid teams are frequently given unsafe, impassable, or heavily congested routes, making deliveries nearly impossible.
Cherevko contrasted the current situation with a previous ceasefire period when the UN had unrestricted access and could operate multiple aid convoys daily without needing special clearances or facing checkpoints. Now, she said, “everything requires authorization,” severely hampering humanitarian efforts.
She reported that more than 1,300 people have died either at heavily militarized distribution points or while waiting along aid routes. Cherevko warned that Gaza is facing a devastating starvation crisis, with over two million lives at risk.
Calling the situation a “catastrophe of unthinkable proportions,” she emphasized that civilians should not have to risk their lives just to obtain food. UN teams face constant delays and even gunfire when attempting to offload supplies at Gaza crossings.
The UN recently confirmed that two out of three famine thresholds have been met. Since April, around 20,000 children have been treated for acute malnutrition, and 16 have died from hunger-related causes.
The conflict, which began in October 2023 after a Hamas-led attack killed roughly 1,250 Israelis and took 250 hostages, has resulted in over 60,000 deaths in Gaza, according to UN estimates. Reports citing a U.S. envoy suggested that Hamas may be open to disarmament, but the group has denied this, reaffirming its right to resist Israeli occupation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment