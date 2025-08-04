MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 August 2025, 9.25 AM CHANGES IN BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS



Updated composition of the management team of Oma Savings Bank

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp and the Group) has confirmed Pirjetta Soikkeli (M.Sc. (Forestry) and MBA) as a member of the management team starting from 4 August 2025. Soikkeli has served as Chief Communications Officer (CCO) at OmaSp since 7 July 2025.

Kalle Virtanen trained on the Bench, L.LM (Stockholm) and CEFA) joined the management team and started as the Chief Operating Officer on 1 August 2025.

"I am pleased to welcome Pirjetta Soikkeli and Kalle Virtanen to Oma Savings Bank's management team. I am truly delighted that these experienced leaders are joining us to further strengthen the expertise of our executive team," says Karri Alameri, CEO of OmaSp.

Oma Savings Bank's management team as of 4 August 2025:

Karri Alameri, Chief Executive Officer

Sarianna Liiri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Pekka Pykäri, Chief Risk Officer

Ville Rissanen, Chief Digital Information Officer

Hanna Sirkiä, Chief Legal Officer

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer

Markus Souru, Head of Service Network

Kalle Virtanen, Chief Operating Officer

The appointments are subject to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's approval of the fit and proper assessments concerning Soikkeli and Virtanen.

As previously announced, Pekka Pykäri will leave his position as OmaSp's Chief Risk Officer and member of the management team no later than 31 August 2025. OmaSp will announce the successor later.

Oma Savings Bank Plc



Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, ...

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media



OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. Over 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.





Contact Details