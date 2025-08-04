Casino Group: Repayments Confirmation To Quatrim Secured Bondholders

Repayments confirmation to Quatrim secured bondholders

Paris, August 4, 2025

Groupe Casino announces that it has repaid €23.5m of the secured debt carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, of which €3.5m on June 25 and €20.0m on August 1. These repayments include €23.0m of principal and €0.5m of accrued interests.

Following these transactions, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds is €198 m.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

