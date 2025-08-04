Casino Group: Repayments Confirmation To Quatrim Secured Bondholders
Repayments confirmation to Quatrim secured bondholders
Paris, August 4, 2025
Groupe Casino announces that it has repaid €23.5m of the secured debt carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, of which €3.5m on June 25 and €20.0m on August 1. These repayments include €23.0m of principal and €0.5m of accrued interests.
Following these transactions, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds is €198 m.
***
This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
***
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Charlotte IZABEL - ... - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33
... - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Department
Stéphanie ABADIE - ... - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
... - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29
Attachment
-
2025-08-04 - PR - Quatrim Redemption
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment