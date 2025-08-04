Baby Food Market To Reach $102.26 Billion By 2029 With 5.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Baby Food Market Size And Growth?

The size of the baby food market has seen notable growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $78.31 billion in 2024 to $82.43 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This robust growth during the historical period is due to factors like changing lifestyles, increased knowledge about nutrition, the rise in working mothers, pediatrician advice, and the convenience and portability of baby food.

In the upcoming years, the baby food market size is anticipated to witness robust growth, expanding to ""$102.26 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The increase during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as natural and organic products, trends in homemade baby food, allergen-free alternatives, sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging, as well as online shopping and delivery options. Key trends for the forecast period encompass clean label products, indigenous and natural component, allergen-free alternatives, worldwide flavors and ethnic variety, and green packaging.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Baby Food Market?

The escalation in the number of employed women is playing a significant role in propelling the growth of the baby food market. Due to their work commitments, these women heavily rely on baby food to ensure their infants receive the right nutrition, as they are unable to dedicate more time at home. This reliance in turn, fuels the demand for baby food. For example, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US government agency, showed that the count of working women aged 16 and above rose from 72295000 in September 2021 to 74349000 a year later in September 2022. Therefore, the increasing population of working women is anticipated to bolster the progression of the baby food market in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Baby Food Market?

Major players in the Baby Food Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Abbott Nutrition

. Bellamy Organics

. Danone SA

. Hero MotoCorp

. Mead Johnson & Company LLC

. Nestle SA

. Perrigo Company plc

. Royal FrieslandCampina NV

. Hain Celestial Group Inc.

. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Baby Food Market?

The prevailing trend in the baby food industry is vegan-based baby food, recognised for its nutritious properties and safety for infants. Main players in the baby food industry are increasingly focusing on releasing products that are vegan-based. For instance, Tiny Organics, a U.S. based company dedicated to early childhood nutrition, rolled out a range of plant-based finger foods in February 2022. This was to encourage youngsters to explore different foods. The approach termed Baby-led Weaning (BLW) supports little ones feeding themselves at their own pace, and the Tiny Beginnings assortment is the industry's premier non-puree food catered for BLW. For infants aged 4 to 8 months, this new variety offers six vegetable-dominant meals encompassing various textures and easy-to-hold sizes. The meals by Tiny are completely organic, free from added sugar or salt, and tailored to meet the nutritional requirements of young children.

How Is The Baby Food Market Segmented ?

The baby foodmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Ready to Feed Baby Food, Other Types

2) By Category: Organic, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online

Subsegments:

1) By Milk Formula: Infant Formula, Follow-On Formula, Special Medical Formulas

2) By Dried Baby Food: Powdered Cereals, Freeze-Dried Meals, Dehydrated Snacks

3) By Ready to Feed Baby Food: Jarred Baby Food, Pouches, Meal Kits

4) By Other Types: Organic Baby Food, Homemade Baby Food Kits, Baby Snacks

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Baby Food Market?

For the year under consideration in the Baby Food Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led all regions in terms of size and is also predicted to register the highest growth rate. The other regions detailed in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

