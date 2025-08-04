Biomethane Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

Biomethane Global Market Report 2025

How Much Is The Biomethane Market Worth?

Over the past few years, the biomethane market has expanded significantly. It's forecasted to increase from $3.79 billion in 2024 to $4.04 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Aspects that have contributed to the growth during the historical period include heightened renewable energy goals, advancements in waste management strategies, boosted energy security, increased initiatives in the circular economy, more extensive efforts in decarbonization, development in infrastructure, and increased market demand and acceptance.

The size of the biomethane market is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $5.05 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This escalation in the projection period is due to various factors such as heightened climate policy objectives, rising mandates for green gas, burgeoning strategies for circular bioeconomy, improvement in urban air quality, expansion in the biofuel market, and an increase in sustainability certification and traceability. In the projection period, key trends encompass a rising interest in alternative renewable fuels, the extension of biogas upgrading facilities, clean fuel adoption for transportation, incorporation with organic waste management systems, building of sustainable supply chains, the growth of biomethane injection, partnership between government and industry stakeholders, advancements in production technologies, and the adoption of certification schemes.

What Are The Factors Driving The Biomethane Market?

The growing inclination towards environmentally friendly and sustainable fuels is anticipated to boost the expansion of the biomethane sector going forward. These clean and green fuels, which emit very little pollutants or greenhouse gases during creation and usage, are becoming increasingly popular as an eco-friendly and sustainable replacement for conventional fossil fuels. Biomethane's advantages align with the principles of environmental sustainability, economic development, and societal welfare, reinforcing its position as a clean power source. For example, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported in June 2023 that non-fossil fuel energy sources made up 21% of U.S. energy usage in 2022, a 3% increase from the previous year. This leap was primarily driven by a notable contribution from nonfossil fuel sources like renewables and nuclear, which together made up 21% of the nation's energy consumption in 2022. Hence, the growing favor for clean and green fuels is a significant factor in propelling the biomethane market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Biomethane Market?

Major players in the Biomethane Global Market Report 2025 include:

. E.ON SE

. Air Liquide S.A

. The Southern California Gas Company

. VERBIO SE

. Société Générale de Surveillance

. Veolia Group

. Envitec Biogas AG

. Orbital Gas Systems

. Future Biogas Ltd.

. Green Gas International

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Biomethane Sector?

Leading firms in the biomethane market are intensifying efforts to construct new facilities for the production of biomethane to boost their profitability. These production facilities are intended for the creation of biomethane, a sustainable natural gas produced from organic matter via methods such as anaerobic digestion or other biological measures. For example, in September 2023, the biomethane production company CycleO Group Limited, based in the UK, unveiled the first biomethane facility with ammonia stripping in Spain. The facility will transform manure into reusable ammonium nitrate and sulfate, usable as fertilizer. The maximum output of the plant is 15,000 MWh annually, making it CycleØ's second operational site in Spain and the first facility in the nation fully developed, owned, constructed, and run by the company. This facility will also aid in reducing nitrate contamination and emissions at the local farm.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Biomethane Market Share ?

The biomethanemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Feedstock: Organic Household Waste, Animal Manure, Energy Crops, Agricultural Waste, Sewage Sludge, Industrial Food Processing Waste, Other Feedstocks

2) By Production Method: Anaerobic Digestion, Gasification, Fermentation, Other Production Methods

3) By End User: Automotive, Power Generation, Industrial, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Organic Household Waste: Kitchen Waste, Garden Waste, Organic Household Refuse

2) By Animal Manure: Cattle Manure, Poultry Manure, Pig Manure, Other Livestock Manure

3) By Energy Crops: Maize Silage, Grass Silage, Sorghum, Other Energy Crops

4) By Agricultural Waste: Crop Residues (Straw, Husks), Fruit And Vegetable Waste, Agricultural Byproducts

5) By Sewage Sludge: Primary Sludge, Secondary Sludge, Tertiary Sludge

6) By Industrial Food Processing Waste: Food Processing Residues (Fruit And Vegetable Peels), Dairy Waste, Beverage Industry Waste, Other Food Processing Byproducts

7) By Other Feedstocks: Green Waste, Wood Waste, Algae, Other Organic Waste

What Are The Regional Trends In The Biomethane Market?

The Biomethane Global Market Report 2025 identified Europe as the dominant region for the specified year. North America, however, is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years. In terms of geographical coverage, the report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

