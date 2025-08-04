Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market To Reach $4.52 Billion By 2029 With 15.9% CAGR

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Size And Growth?

The increase in the scale of the biogas upgrading equipment market has been swift in the past few years. Its expansion is projected to continue, escalating from $2.17 billion in 2024 to $2.51 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The impressive growth during the historic period is due to factors such as the heightened demand for reducing co2 emissions, increased interest in renewable natural gas, rising investments in biogas facilities, escalated rural development initiatives, and an expanding public understanding of the advantages of biogas as a sustainable source of energy.

Expectations are high for the biogas upgrading equipment market as it is predicted to experience quick expansion in the coming years. By 2029, the market is anticipated to be worth $4.52 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Significant factors contributing to the predicted growth during the forecast period include heightened environmental consciousness, increase in greenhouse gas emissions, escalating demand for eco-friendly fuel, and the proliferation of renewable energy policies and the need for sustainable fuel. The forecast period will also likely see trends such as innovative product creation, tech advancement, a greater emphasis on green energy solutions, combined waste management systems and power-to-gas technologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market?

The rise in the demand for renewable energy sources is anticipated to stimulate the biogas upgrading equipment market's expansion in the future. Factors such as environmental, financial, technological, and policy aspects propel the escalating demand for renewable energy, indicating a transition towards a more sustainable and robust energy future. Biogas upgrading equipment is pivotal in exploiting biogas's potential as a renewable energy source, presenting a sustainable means for organic waste handling and aiding the shift towards a more sustainable and robust energy infrastructure. For instance, in April 2023, per the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a Federal Statistical System based in the US, 2022 saw record-breaking production and consumption of renewable energy, accounting for around 13% of total energy production and consumption. This amounts to approximately 13.40 quads and 13.18 quads. Hydropower generation and the usage of geothermal energy saw a 4% rise in 2022 compared to 2021. Hence, the climbing demand for renewable energy is boosting the biogas upgrading equipment market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market?

Major players in the Biogas Upgrading Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Veolia Environnement S.A.

. Air Liquide SA

. Atlas Copco AB

. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

. Schmack Carbotech GmbH

. Pentair Plc

. Eisenmann Corporation (Eisenmann SE)

. Plug Power

. Hitachi Zosen Inova BioMethan GmbH (HZIB)

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market?

Leading firms involved in the biogas upgrading equipment market, such as VALKYRIE ECO and VALKYRIE ECO FLEX H2S, are intensifying efforts to innovate their products for both agricultural biogas and landfill gas (LFG) activities. VALKYRIE ECO is a stationary gas detector that continuously monitors H2S levels in industrial scenarios where this gas may present a safety and health hazard. On the other hand, VALKYRIE ECO FLEX H2S is a transportable gas detector that provides adaptable monitoring of H2S levels across various work settings. For example, Streamline Innovations Inc., an American producer of gas-detecting and monitoring equipment, unveiled VALKYRIE ECO and VALKYRIE ECO FLEX H2S in May 2023. These products are specifically created for H2S treatment in biogas-to-RNG (renewable natural gas) upgrading applications, providing a green and effective H2S elimination solution for biogas upgrading to RNG. They use TALON, a safe and biodegradable redox chemistry, to remove H2S in a way that is friendly to the environment. Additionally, they are designed to perform efficiently in settings with low gas pressure, frequently found in biogas and landfill gas operations. Notably, the modular construction of the VALKYRIE ECO FLEX model allows users to incrementally augment treating capacity based on varying LFG gas stream amounts.

How Is The Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Segmented ?

The biogas upgrading equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Chemical Scrubber, Water Scrubber, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), Membrane

2) By Feedstock: Municipal Solid Waste, Agricultural Residues, Wastewater Sludge, Food Waste, Industrial Organic Waste, Other Feedstocks

3) By End-User: Wastewater Treatment Plants, Landfills, Agricultural Digesters, Industrial Facilities, Commercial And Residential, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical Scrubber: Amine Scrubbing, Physical Scrubbing

2) By Water Scrubber: Countercurrent Water Scrubber, Upflow Water Scrubber

3) By Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA): Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA), Standard Pressure Swing Adsorption

4) By Membrane: Polymeric Membrane, Inorganic Membrane

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market?

In 2024, Europe led the global biogas upgrading equipment market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth in the years to come. The market report explores several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

