RTD Tea Market Unveiling Promising Growth With Major Giants As Revealed In Report

Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market

Increase in awareness about the health benefits associated with RTD tea drives the growth of the global RTD tea market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RTD tea market size was estimated at $29.66 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $38.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027.Increase in awareness about the health benefits associated with RTD tea drives the growth of the global RTD tea market. On the other hand, high price of RTD green tea as compared to RTD black tea products and increase in consumption of RTD coffee are anticipated to restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in disposable income, availability of RTD tea with convenient & attractive packaging, increase in number of cafés, online & offline retail stores, and food outlets are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.Request Sample Report at:Rise in per capita income, health benefits associated with tea, and introduction of new flavors in tea industry are anticipated to drive the growth of the global ready-to-drink tea market in the future.Tea is one of the most consumed nonalcoholic beverages for refreshment in the world. RTD tea refers to ready-to-drink tea, which is made available in various flavors in the market. The two prominent types of tea include black tea, widely consumed in western nations, and green tea, common in Asian countries. Tea care & husbandry management comprises proper site selection and several carefully maintained steps, which include permanent source of water, proper shelter, free draining soil with pH ranging from 5 to 5.8 and stringent regulations toward the amount of pesticides sprayed on plantations.The global ready-to-drink tea market growth is driven by the health benefits associated with consuming tea and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions. The additional facts that support the growth of the market include increase in café culture, rise in disposable income, change in taste preferences of consumers, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in RTD tea. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and rise in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Moreover, unpredictable anomaly such as the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely affect the market growth. On the contrary, rise in RTD tea demand from health-conscious young population and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global ready-to-drink tea market during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report:The market is segmented into type, black tea is most prominent segment in the market, as it has gained popularity among the health-conscious population. This is attributed to increase in per capita disposable income, busy lifestyle, and surge in demand for on-the-go beverages.Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global RTD tea industry . Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027. The other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.For Purchase Enquiry at:Key players in the industry-Unilever NVSuntory HoldingsThe Coca Cola CompanyThe Republic of TeaNestle S.ATata Global BeveragesHarney & Sons Fine TeasDanone S.A.Starbucks CorporationSnapple Beverage Corp.(Keurig Dr Pepper)Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:North America Green Tea Leaves Market:Anti Inflammatory Tea Market:Tea Polysaccharides Market:

