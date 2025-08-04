Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orban refers to essential obstacle in ending Ukraine war


2025-08-04 02:25:24
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reiterated that the Ukraine conflict will not be resolved until both Western nations and Kiev accept that Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO. Speaking at a youth festival in Esztergom on Saturday, Orban emphasized that true peace will only be possible when it is acknowledged that Russia will never permit NATO’s presence on its western frontier.

Hungary has long opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership, warning that it could escalate the conflict and potentially drag Europe into a broader war with Russia. Since the war intensified in February 2022, Budapest has refrained from sending weapons to Ukraine and continues to push for diplomatic negotiations and a swift end to hostilities.

Orban’s remarks align with the Kremlin’s position that Ukraine’s NATO aspirations pose a direct threat to Russian national security, with Moscow citing NATO’s eastward expansion as a major factor in the conflict.

He further criticized European military spending increases, questioning the narrative of a looming Russian threat. Orban dismissed the idea of Russia posing a genuine danger to Europe and cautioned that framing EU policies around this belief could lead to flawed decisions.

Meanwhile, European NATO countries have pledged to boost their defense budgets, with plans to raise spending to 5% of GDP. Additionally, the EU has redirected €335 billion in Covid recovery funds to defense, and introduced a €150 billion financial package to strengthen member states’ military capabilities—moves that Russia has condemned as aggressive militarization.

