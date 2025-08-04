Aktsiaselts Infortar Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report For Q2 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Infortar will arrange a webinar for investors today 4 August 2025.Please join the webinar via the following links: at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar

at 14:00 (EET) English webinar In the second quarter of this year, Infortar's sales volumes increased two and a half times to €505 million. “For the energy segment, the first quarter was clearly successful. We further strengthened our position through increased volumes and improved profitability. Maritime operations also showed the first signs of recovery, reflected in growing customer confidence and the gradual restoration of travel capacity. In the real estate and construction segment, we handed over the Pärnu bridge to the Pärnu municipality and continued work on several major infrastructure projects, including the construction of the main line of Rail Baltica,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

“The landmark transaction of the second quarter was the signing of the agreement to acquire the agricultural company Estonia Farmid. For Infortar, this represents a significant leap forward in the agricultural sector. Estonia Farmid, together with Halinga, produces 160 tons of milk per day, accounting for 6.5% of Estonia's total milk output. By integrating milk production with renewable energy generation and circular economy principles, we are able to further strengthen the bioeconomy sector and produce domestically sourced renewable biomethane,” Hanschmidt noted.

“This year, we have already invested €38 million into various projects, including the construction of one of Estonia's largest biomethane plants in Halinga, a new solar power plant in the Olaine municipality in Latvia, and the refurbishment of the cruise ferry Baltic Princess. While profitability in the energy segment improved, with EBITDA reaching €20 million, the maritime transport segment was still somewhat impacted by the costs of two excess vessels in lay-up and the dividend withholding tax. The real estate and construction segment continued to demonstrate stable growth,” said Hanschmidt. Major Events

Maritime transport In the second quarter Tallink carried 1 488 128 passengers, which is 2.5% more than in the second quarter of 2024. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 22.8% amounting to 67 038.

Tallink operated 13 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 6 passenger vessels, 3 vessels that were chartered out and 2 vessels that were in lay-up.

During the quarter Tallink ́s total investments amounted to EUR 8.4 million majority of which were made to upgrading the cruise vessel Baltic Princess. Energy Elenger Group's gas and electricity sales in the second quarter totalled 4.9 TWh. an increase of 25% compared to the same quarter last year. The growth in energy sales volumes was supported by a more active wholesale market in the Baltics and the consolidation of Elenger Polska's sales volumes starting this year.

Natural gas consumption in the Finland-Baltic region in the second quarter amounted to 7.6 TWh. which was 3% lower compared to a year earlier (7.9 TWh). The company's gas sales market share in the Finnish-Baltic market increased to 27.7% in the second quarter. Real estate and infrastructure In the second quarter 2025. Infortar's construction companies EG Ehitus and INF Infra completed the construction of the new Pärnu bridge.

INF Infra continued the construction of Rail Baltica's mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million. and the work is planned to continue until March 2028.

Construction on a 40.000 square-meter commercial space for Depo (DIY Store) in Lasnamäe continued. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026.

Four new clay outdoor tennis courts were opened at Tallink Tennisekeskus in Lasnamäe. Key financial figures

Key figures Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6 months 2025 6 months 2024 Sales revenue. m€ 504,512 203,555 951,869 576,139 Gross profit. m€ 55,668 3,085 81,736 53,089 EBITDA. m€ 57,390 1,506 85,051 75,510 EBITDA margin (%) 11,4 0,7 8,9 13,1 Net profit. EBIT. m€ 27,038 -4,229 26,383 63,395 Profit before taxes. m€ 15,548 10,765 2,695 74,890 Income tax expense. m€ -17,106 0,190 -17,106 -1,873 Total profit(-loss). m€ -1,558 10,955 -14,411 73,017 Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€ 1,930 10,921 -2,549 72,983 EPS (euros)* -0,12 3,61 0,1 0,53 Total equity m€ 1 174,599 840,216 Total liabilities m€ 941,747 448,387 Net debt m€ 795,379 263,144 Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)** 2.7 1.5

Notes: *EPS (in euros) is calculated as: profit/loss attributable to the owners of the parent * 1000 / number of shares of which own shares are excluded. ** Investment loans / EBITDA, annualized. For comparability, actual EBITDA of Tallink Grupp for the relevant period has been used, based on Tallink Grupp quarterly report.

Revenue

In the first half of the 2025 financial year, the Group's consolidated revenue increased by EUR 275.73 million to EUR 951.869 million (6 months 2024 consolidated revenue: EUR 576,139 million). A significant impact came from the consolidation of Tallink Grupp's results into Infortar's consolidated financial statements as of 1 August 2024.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

In the first half of the 2025 financial year, the EBITDA of the maritime transport segment amounted to EUR 33.292 million (6 months 2024: EUR 81.1 million).

The energy segment's EBITDA in the first half of the 2025 was EUR 51,749 million (6 months 2024: EUR 73.031 million). Compared to the second quarter last year, the profitability of the energy segment improved by EUR 19.084 million, reaching EUR 19.929 million in Q2 2025 (Q2 2024: -EUR 0.845 million).

In the real estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of individual real estate entities.

Based on separate real-estate companies results, the real estate segment's EBITDA in the first half of the 2025 was EUR 7.691 million (6 months 2024 was EUR 7.367 million).

Net Profit (Loss)

The consolidated net loss for the first half of the 2025 financial year was EUR -14.4 million, including a loss attributable to Infortar's owners of EUR -2,549 million (6 months 2024 net profit: EUR 73.017 million, including EUR 72.983 million attributable to Infortar's owners).

Investments

In the first half of 2025, the total amount of investments made by the Infortar Group was approximately EUR 38 million.

Financing

As of the first half of the 2025 financial year, the Group's total loan and lease liabilities amounted to EUR 941.747 million (compared to EUR 448.387 million at the end of the 2024 financial year). Infortar's net debt stood at EUR 795.379 million. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.4.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per financial year. Based on Resolution 2.2 of the Annual General Meeting approved on 4 June 2025, a dividend of EUR 3 per share will be paid to shareholders for the 2024 financial year. The first payment was made on 15 July 2025, and the second payment will be made on 15 December 2025 with transfer to the shareholders' bank accounts.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(in thousands of EUR) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6 M

2025 6 M

2024 Revenue 504 512 203 555 951 869 576 139 Cost of goods (goods and services) sold -448 771 -200 420 -869 944 -522 993 Write-down of receivables -73 -50 -189 -57 Gross profit 55 668 3 085 81 736 53 089 Marketing expenses -12 119 -423 -23 095 -838 General administrative expenses -22 556 -7 018 -43 521 -14 256 Profit (loss) from derivatives 5 243 -137 9 182 24 522 Profit (loss) from biological assets 137 -27 104 -27 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property 0 0 0 156 Other operating revenue 2 280 481 4 236 1 081 Other operating expenses -1 615 -190 -2 259 -332 Operating profit 27 038 -4 229 26 383 63 395 Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method 366 16 885 1 321 18 885 Financial income and expenses: Other financial investments -278 2 738 -611 2 738 Interest expense -11 581 -6 381 -24 477 -13 126 Interest income 895 1 760 1 737 3 004 Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates -71 -2 -386 -4 Other financial income and expenses -821 -6 -1 272 -2 Total financial income and expenses -11 856 -1 891 -25 009 -7 390 Profit before tax 15 548 10 765 2 695 74 890 Corporate income tax -17 106 190 -17 106 -1 873 Profit for the financial year -1 558 10 955 -14 411 73 017 including: Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 1 930 10 921 -2 549 72 983 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest -1 780 34 -11 862 34 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement: Revaluation of risk hedging instruments 24 168 0 Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries 922 -33 221 Total of other comprehensive income 25 090 -33 221 Total income 10 679 39 796 including: Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 22 541 0 Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest -11 862 39 849 Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share) -0,12 3,61 Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share) -0,12 3,48

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of EUR) 30.06.25 31.12.24 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 146 368 167 579 Derivative financial assets 11 276 8 333 Settled derivative receivables 8 495 676 Other prepayments and receivables 123 032 155 351 Prepayments for taxes 5 954 3 831 Trade and other receivables 42 140 38 517 Prepayments for inventories 1 782 2 498 Inventories 127 784 215 914 Biological assets 825 941 Total current assets 467 656 593 640 Non-current assets 30.06.25 31.12.24 Investments to associates 17 924 16 603 Long-term derivative instruments 664 3 214 Other long term obligations 34 049 35 163 Property, plant and equipment at fair value 1 233 573 1 315 167 Investment property 68 409 67 931 Property, plant and equipment 594 987 594 291 Intangible assets 37 263 38 874 Right-of-use assets 41 930 47 598 Biological assets 2 857 2 753 Total non-current assets 2 031 656 2 121 594 TOTAL ASSETS 2 499 312 2 715 234 (in thousands of EUR) 30.06.25 31.12.24 Current liabilities Loan liabilities 272 694 497 162 Rental liabilities 8 821 9 020 Payables to suppliers 145 351 87 941 Tax obligations 48 827 49 354 Buyers' advances 53 621 31 126 Settled derivatives 1 590 8 728 Other current liabilities 70 909 63 431 Short term derivatives 6 102 27 704 Total current liabilities 607 915 774 466 Non-current liabilities 30.06.25 31.12.24 Long-term provisions 8 917 9 946 Deferred taxes 3 125 2 816 Other long-term liabilities 43 283 43 209 Long-term derivatives 1 241 1 471 Loan-liabilities 623 577 676 670 Rental liabilities 36 655 40 435 Total non-current liabilities 716 798 774 547 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 324 713 1 549 013 (in thousands of EUR) 30.06.25 31.12.24 Equity Share capital 2 117 2 117 Own shares -72 -72 Share premium 32 484 32 484 Reserve capital 212 212 Option reserve 8 663 6 223 Hedging reserve* 2 353 -21 674 Unrealised currency translation differences 967 45 Employment benefit reserve -44 -185 Retained earnings 882 877 890 167 Net profit of the financial year Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 929 557 909 317 Minority interests 245 042 256 904 Total equity 1 174 599 1 166 221 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2 499 312 2 715 234

Consolidated cash flow report

Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands of EUR) 6 months

2024 12 months

2024 Profit for the financial year -14 411 73 017 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets 58 668 12 115 Equity profits/losses -1 321 -18 885 Change in the value of derivatives -22 225 25 168 Other financial income/expenses -815 83 Calculated interest expenses 24 477 13 126 Profit/loss from non-current assets sold -244 -173 Income from grants recognised as revenue -993 -84 Corporate income tax expense 17 106 1 873 Income tax paid -16 798 -1 672 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities 18 704 91 407 Change in inventories 88 846 9 606 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities 81 445 -27 452 Change in biological assets 12 149 Total cash flows from operating activities 256 619 178 278 Cash flows from investing activities 6 months

2024 12 months

2024 Purchase of investments in associates 0 -21 822 Proceeds from disposal of investments in associates Purchases of subsidiaries 0 -5 401 Given loans 1 317 1 932 Interest gain 1 586 2 686 Purchases Investment property -2 015 -8 296 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -36 414 -8 213 Proceeds from sale of property 65 331 282 Total cash flows used in investing activities 29 805 -38 814 Gain from government grants 893 0 Changes in overdraft -43 390 -15 513 Proceeds from borrowings -4 801 107 712 Repayments of borrowings -229 369 -92 357 Repayment of finance lease liabilities -5 859 -928 Interest paid -24 619 -13 070 Dividends paid -490 -30 332 Gain from share emission 0 3 152 Total cash flows used in financing activities -307 635 -41 336 0 0 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW -21 211 98 128 Cash at the beginning of the year 167 579 87 115 Cash at the end of the period 146 368 185 243 Net (decrease)/increase in cash -21 211 98 128





Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,866 people.



