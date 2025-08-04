Oma Savings Bank Plc's Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2025: Core Business On A Solid Foundation The Improvement Of Operating Models Is Progressing
|The Group's key figures (1,000 euros)
|1-6/2025
|1-6/2024
|Δ %
|1-12/2024
|2025 Q2
|2024 Q2
|Δ %
|Net interest income
|90,895
|109,81
|-17%
|213,097
|44,016
|52,442
|-16%
|Fee and commission income and expenses, net
|24,854
|25,465
|-2%
|50,745
|12,415
|12,699
|-2%
|Total operating income
|119,414
|141,576
|-16%
|270,068
|59,34
|67,497
|-12%
|Total operating expenses
|-65,101
|-49,389
|32%
|-111,004
|-30,861
|-23,432
|32%
|Impairment losses on financial assets, net
|-31,41
|-62,535
|-50%
|-83,379
|-9,088
|-39,423
|-77%
|Profit before taxes
|21,721
|29,171
|-26%
|74,589
|18,611
|4,504
|313%
|Cost/income ratio, %
|55.1%
|35.0%
|57%
|41.3%
|52.7%
|34.8%
|51%
|Balance sheet total
|7,366,337
|7,284,410
|1%
|7,709,090
|7,366,337
|7,284,410
|1%
|Equity
|590,742
|533,259
|11%
|576,143
|590,742
|533,259
|11%
|Return on assets (ROA) %
|0.5%
|0.6%
|-27%
|0.8%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|326%
|Return on equity (ROE) %
|5.9%
|8.7%
|-32%
|10.7%
|10.0%
|2.6%
|287%
|Earnings per share (EPS), EUR
|0.52
|0.70
|-27%
|1.80
|0.44
|0.10
|327%
|Total capital (TC) ratio %
|18.7%
|16.6%
|13%
|15.6%
|18.7%
|16.6%
|13%
|Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio %
|17.6%
|15.2%
|16%
|14.4%
|17.6%
|15.2%
|16%
|Comparable profit before taxes
|23,603
|31,136
|-24%
|86,656
|18,986
|5,51
|245%
|Comparable cost/income ratio, %
|53.3%
|33.5%
|59%
|37.8%
|52.1%
|32.9%
|58%
|Comparable return on equity (ROE) %
|6.4%
|9.3%
|-31%
|12.4%
|10.2%
|3.2%
|220%
January–June 2025
- As a result of the decline in market interest rates and the decline in the loan portfolio, net interest income decreased by 16.1% in the second quarter and in January–June by 17.2% compared to the previous year. Mortgage portfolio increased by 1.2% during the previous 12 months. Corporate loan portfolio decreased by 7.5% during the previous 12 months. Deposit base increased by 7.9% over the past 12 months. In the second quarter, fee and commission income and expenses (net) decreased by 2.2% totalling EUR 12.4 (12.7) million. In January–June, fee and commission income and expenses (net) decreased by 2.4%. The development is mainly due to lower commission income related to lending and card business than in the comparison period. In the second quarter, total operating income decreased by 12.1% and in January–June by 15.7% compared to the comparison period. In the second quarter, comparable total operating income decreased by 11.5% and was EUR 59.4 million. In the second quarter, total operating expenses grew by 31.7%. The growth is mainly explained by the Company's increased number of personnel and the expanded branch network. In addition, the Company has ongoing development projects related to the improvement of risk management processes and measures required by the supervisor's observations. In January–June total operating expenses grew by 31.8%. In the second quarter, other operating expenses were in total EUR 17.2 (12.5) million and in January–June EUR 39.4 (28.9) million. In the first quarter, the Company received the supervisor's final reports on the supervisor's review as well as liquidity risk management and reporting conducted in 2024. In the second quarter, the Company started the implementation of the action plans to correct the observations made by the supervisor, and a total of EUR 2.6 million in expenses were recorded. The implementation of the action plans continues until the end of the financial year 2025. The risk management action plan (the "Noste") was completed during the first quarter and no related expenses were recorded in the second quarter. Investigation costs of EUR 0.3 million were recorded in relation to the promotion of measures in the controlled winding down of the portfolio related to non-compliance with the guidelines. In the second quarter, comparable total operating expenses grew by 38.7% and were EUR 30.5 (22.0) million. In the second quarter, the impairment losses on financial assets were in total EUR -9.1 (-39.4) million. Impairment losses are primarily attributable to increased payment difficulties stemming from the generally weak economic environment, particularly within the SME sector and, due to higher provision level under the ECL model as default durations have lengthened. During the comparison period, the Company recorded an additional discretionary allowance of EUR 30 million related to non-compliance with the guidelines and the outcome of the screening of the credit portfolio. For January–June, the total impairment losses on financial assets were EUR -31.4 (-62.5) million. In the summer of 2024, the Company announced a credit portfolio analysis related to the non-compliance with the guidelines, according to which the portfolio related to the non-compliance with the guidelines represented approximately 4% of the Company's credit portfolio, amounting to approximately EUR 240 million. In this regard, the Company launched a controlled winding down plan in the second half of 2024. As a result of various arrangements, the size of the credit portfolio related to non-compliance with the guidelines was approximately EUR 200 million on 30 June 2025, representing 3.4% of the total credit portfolio. In the future, the Company will report on the status of the credit portfolio related to non-compliance with the guidelines on a semi-annual basis. For the second quarter, profit before taxes was EUR 18.6 (4.5) million and comparable profit before taxes was EUR 19.0 (5.5) million. For January–June, profit before taxes was EUR 21.7 (29.2) million and comparable profit before taxes was EUR 23.6 (31.1) million.
In the second quarter, the cost/income ratio was 52.7 (34.8)% and in January–June, 55.1 (35.0)%.
In the second quarter, comparable cost/income ratio was 52.1 (32.9)% and in January–June, comparable cost/income ratio was 53.3 (33.5)%.
In the second quarter, comparable return on equity (ROE) was 10.2 (3.2)% and in January–June, 6.4 (9.3)%.
Total capital (TC) ratio was 18.7 (15.6)%.
Outlook for 2025 (updated on 15 June 2025)
Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) lowered its earnings guidance for year 2025 as the Company's cost level is expected to remain high throughout the 2025 financial year due to investments in risk management and quality processes, increased headcount, and efforts to address the findings of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FIN-FSA) inspection. In addition, the update of the ECL model implemented during the first quarter has increased the level of credit loss provisions more than anticipated. Furthermore, fee and commission income is expected to grow more slowly than anticipated in the prevailing economic environment. The Company estimates the Group's comparable profit before taxes is EUR 50-65 million for the financial year 2025.
Business outlook and earnings guidance for the financial year 2025 (updated on 15 June 2025):
The outlook for the Company's business for the financial year 2025 is affected by the decline in market interest rates and the continued high level of costs due to IT investments and system improvements required by risk management and quality processes. In addition, the Company continues to invest in customer experience on different channels. The uncertainty of the operating environment and economic situation affects the development of balance sheet items and comparable profit for the financial year 2025.
Oma Savings Bank Plc provides earnings guidance on comparable profit before taxes for 2025. Earnings guidance is based on the forecast for the entire year, which takes into account the current market and business situation. Forecasts are based on the management's insight into the Group's business development.
We estimate the Group's comparable profit before taxes to be EUR 50–65 million for the financial year 2025, (comparable profit before taxes was EUR 86.7 million in the financial year 2024).
Oma Savings Bank Plc
Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, ...
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, ...
Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093, ...
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. Over 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.
OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.
Attachments
OmaSp Half-Year Financial Report 30 June 2025
OmaSp Pillar III Disclosure Report on capital adequacy and risk management 30 June 2025
Attachments
-
Oma Savings Bank Half Year Report 30 June 2025
Pillar III Disclosure Report on capital adequacy and risk management 30 June 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment