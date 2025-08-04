Afghanistan Installs Automated Weather Forecast Stations
Kabul: Afghanistan's Meteorological Authority has installed and activated three automated weather forecasting stations in Jabal Seraj district of Parwan Province and the snowy Southern and Northern Salang pass that connect the capital Kabul to the northern provinces, local media outlet TOLOnews reported Sunday.
The new installations aim to enhance the accuracy of meteorological data collection and provide timely weather updates to the public, according to the report.
They will monitor key weather indicators such as temperature, humidity, rainfall, snowfall, wind speed, wind direction and atmospheric pressure.
