Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

World Harmony Foundation Featured In Forbes


2025-08-04 02:07:01
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY – The World Harmony Foundation, a leading think tank and advocacy platform dedicated to fostering global peace and sustainable development, is making significant strides in its mission to build harmony before conflict arises. As highlighted in a recent feature by Forbes, the foundation's unique approach combines ceremonial initiatives with direct engagement with policymakers and heads of state.

Founded by Frank Liu, the World Harmony Foundation is recognized for its use of a ceremonial Peace Bell at key international events. This symbolic act, as Liu believes, inspires action and fosters a shared intention for global unity in ways that words alone cannot.

The organization's efforts are both visible and actionable, including the submission of legislative proposals and the cultivation of partnerships with global bodies such as the United Nations. Notably, the foundation has submitted a formal nomination for President Donald Trump for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize and proposed designating May 19 as "First Lady of the United States Day" to recognize the civic leadership of Melania Trump.

In a proactive move to address critical international challenges, the World Harmony Foundation has also put forward a detailed proposal to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a U.S.-Mexico Special Economic Zone. This initiative aims to tackle complex issues related to migration and development in the region.

With its base in New York, the foundation is poised for growth, with plans to expand its programs to include more bell ceremonies, educational initiatives, and legislative outreach. The World Harmony Foundation is committed to its mission of creating a more peaceful and harmonious world through deliberate effort and shared intention.

About the World Harmony Foundation
The World Harmony Foundation is a think tank and advocacy platform dedicated to promoting global peace, sustainability, and international cooperation. Through unique initiatives, legislative engagement, and strategic partnerships, the foundation works to build harmony before conflict takes hold.

Company :-World Harmony Foundation

User :- Nigel Cosans

Email :...

Phone :-7608180911

Mobile:- 7608180911


MENAFN04082025003198003206ID1109880195

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search