Vedant Air Ambulance Expands Lifesaving Reach With Advanced Train Ambulance Services Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vedant Air Ambulance, one of India's leading medical transportation providers, is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized train ambulance services, offering a cost-effective and safe solution for long-distance patient transfers across the country.
With a growing demand for dependable intercity medical transport, Vedant Air Ambulance has enhanced its train ambulance services to include ICU-equipped coaches, experienced medical personnel, and 24/7 coordination support. This initiative aims to serve patients who require critical care during transportation but prefer a more economical option compared to air ambulances.
Key Features of Vedant's Train Ambulance Services:
Fully-equipped ICU and CCU setups inside Indian Railways' express trains
On-board medical team including doctors, paramedics, and nurses
Real-time patient monitoring with advanced life support equipment
Seamless coordination for hassle-free boarding and transfers
Available pan-India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Bangalore, and more
"At Vedant, our mission is to provide timely and affordable critical care transport," said a spokesperson for Vedant Air Ambulance. "Our train ambulance services are a lifeline for patients in remote areas or those who cannot afford an air ambulance but still need the same level of medical attention during travel."
Whether it's shifting patients to specialized hospitals or relocating individuals with chronic illnesses, Vedant's train ambulance services offer a dependable, compassionate, and medically robust alternative. The service is especially beneficial for transferring elderly patients, accident victims, and those with cardiac or neurological conditions.
Vedant Air Ambulance continues to set new standards in medical transportation by combining affordability with clinical excellence, making healthcare access more inclusive across India.
About Vedant Air Ambulance
Vedant Air Ambulance is a premier provider of air, train, and ground medical transportation in India. With a commitment to patient safety and comfort, Vedant operates across major cities and rural locations, offering 24/7 support and rapid response services for medical emergencies.
For media inquiries, contact:
Vedant Air Ambulance Services
Website:
Email: ...
Phone: 7632025888
