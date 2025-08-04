403
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Ambassador Of Wales To India, Engages With Welsh Government To Strengthen Indo Wales Creative Forum Initiatives
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 2025 : Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and esteemed Ambassador of Wales to India, held an important meeting with Ms. Marylin Kumar, Senior Representative of the Welsh Government, at the British High Commission, New Delhi, to discuss strategic plans to elevate the activities of the Indo Wales Creative Forum under the aegis of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI).
During the meeting, Dr. Marwah emphasized the growing significance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening India–UK ties, particularly through creative collaborations in film, television, performing arts, literature, education, and media. He proposed a new calendar of joint initiatives including bilateral film projects, student exchange programs, literary dialogues, and cultural festivals that would actively engage talents from both India and Wales.
“The Indo Wales Creative Forum holds immense potential to become a vibrant conduit for deeper cultural, educational, and artistic collaborations. Our goal is to create more structured, impactful engagements between Indian creative professionals and their Welsh counterparts, supported by both government and private stakeholders,” said Dr. Marwah.
Dr. Marwah also shared highlights from his recent visit to the United Kingdom, where he was honoured at the Scottish Parliament, the prestigious Oxford Union Society, and the historic House of Lords at the British Parliament for his tireless efforts in promoting Indo-UK relations through art and culture. These recognitions, he noted, reaffirm the growing appreciation of India's soft power and its influential role in fostering international goodwill.
Ms. Marylin Kumar appreciated the consistent efforts of Dr. Marwah and expressed strong interest in expanding Wales-India partnerships in the fields of education, film production, tourism, and cultural heritage. She assured the support of the Welsh Government in facilitating future collaborations through diplomatic and institutional channels.
The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to reinvigorate the Indo Wales Creative Forum through high-profile cultural events, academic partnerships, and policy-level dialogue that will further cement the bond between India and Wales.
