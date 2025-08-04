Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Secgen Arrives In Turkmenistan For Key Conference On Landlocked Nations

2025-08-04 02:05:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 4. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, to attend the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, which will take place in the Avaza National Tourist Zone, Trend reports.

Guterres was received at Turkmenbashi International Airport by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

The central goal of the conference is to adopt the Avaza Action Program for 2024–2034, a new strategic roadmap aimed at improving access to global markets, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing resilience against economic shocks. The document was endorsed by the UN General Assembly in December 2023. The event follows previous LLDC conferences held in Almaty (2003) and Vienna (2014).

