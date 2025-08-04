UN Secgen Arrives In Turkmenistan For Key Conference On Landlocked Nations
Guterres was received at Turkmenbashi International Airport by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.
The central goal of the conference is to adopt the Avaza Action Program for 2024–2034, a new strategic roadmap aimed at improving access to global markets, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing resilience against economic shocks. The document was endorsed by the UN General Assembly in December 2023. The event follows previous LLDC conferences held in Almaty (2003) and Vienna (2014).
