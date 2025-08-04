Khyber Pays Tribute On Police Martyrs' Day As KP Police Reveal Over 2,300 Sacrifices Since 1970

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Like the rest of the country, Police Martyrs' Day was observed with solemnity and reverence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Khyber district, a commemorative ceremony was held in which police officers, families of martyrs, and local dignitaries participated to pay homage to the fallen heroes.

DPO Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal, DSP Headquarters Hikmat Khan, DSP Landi Kotal Malik Mazhar Afridi, and other officials laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs' Memorial, which was also illuminated for the occasion. A well-coordinated police contingent presented a salute in honour of the martyrs.

In connection with the occasion, a police report revealed that a total of 2,330 police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have embraced martyrdom between 1970 and 2025 during counter-terrorism operations, criminal crackdowns, and peacekeeping missions. According to the report, 236 personnel were martyred between 1970 and 1999, while 2,096 sacrificed their lives between 2000 and 2025 in the fight against terrorism.

The report further disclosed that the highest number of police fatalities occurred in 2009, with 210 personnel martyred. Other significant years included 2008 with 172, 2024 with 163, 2011 with 154, 2013 with 135, 2014 with 111, and 2010 with 108 martyrdoms. These figures underscore the exceptional sacrifices made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in their relentless pursuit of peace.

Addressing the gathering, DPO Khyber said that the purpose of Police Martyrs' Day is to pay tribute to the brave officers who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland. He stated that the current peace in the region is the result of the sacrifices made by Khyber police martyrs, and assured that their families will never be left alone.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and the country's security, as attendees chanted slogans of“Pakistan Zindabad” and“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zindabad.”