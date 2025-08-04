Russian Army Loses 1,010 More Soldiers In War Against Ukraine
Russian troops also lost 11,069 (+1) tanks, 23,079 (+8) armored combat vehicles, 31,053 (+28) artillery systems, 1,452 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical UAVs – 49,451 (+77), cruise missiles – 3,553 (+1), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 57,244 (+85), special equipment – 3,935 (+0).
The data is being verified.Read also: DIU special forces destroy Russian troops reporting on "captured" position in Donetsk region
According to Ukrinform, on August 3, as of 22:00, there were 153 combat clashes with Russian invaders on the frontline .
