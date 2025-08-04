Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Large-Scale Fires Break Out In Odesa Region Due To Enemy Drone Attacks

2025-08-04 02:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The strikes caused large-scale fires, which firefighters, together with volunteers, quickly extinguished.

The radio market area suffered the most damage-the fire destroyed dozens of shopping pavilions selling electronics and household appliances.

A large fire was also extinguished in an abandoned dormitory.

A private house was damaged in the Odesa District. The owner extinguished the fire in his yard on his own.

Read also: Zelensky appoints commander of Air Force

There were no casualties or injuries, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Odesa during an air raid alert on the night of August 4.

Photo: State Emergency Service

