Russians Attack Nikopol District: Two Women And 4-Month-Old Girl Wounded
According to him, late in the evening and the morning, the enemy attacked the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Myrove, and Pokrovsk in the Nikopol District with FPV drones, dropped ammunition from UAVs, and fired artillery.
Three people were wounded and taken to the hospital. A child is in severe condition, and two women aged 40 and 46 are in moderately severe condition.
According to updated information, a transport company was damaged as a result of the artillery shelling of Marganets yesterday evening.Read also: Large-scale fires break out in Odesa Region due to enemy drone attacks
Air defense forces destroyed two Russian drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Lysak said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on August 3, the Russians attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Region , with a total of more than 20 attacks recorded.
