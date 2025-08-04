403
AG.AL CROWNED WINNERS OF THE HONOR OF KINGS WORLD CUP, HONOR OF KINGS INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HEADS TO THE PHILIPPINES IN NOVEMBER!
(MENAFN- Active DMC) Riyadh, KSA - July 29th, 2025 – AG.AL has emerged victorious in Riyadh at the KWC where they took down TT Global in an intense back-and-forth, which saw them battle it out across seven matches to lift the trophy, with AG.AL executing an exhilarating reverse sweep that saw them turn the tide at game 5, before resounding wins in games 6 and 7. As champions, AG.AL claimed $750,000 USD of the $3M USD prize pool. The grand final between AG.AL and TT Global was the culmination of an intense series of matches that unfolded during the KWC at the Esports World Cup, where the world’s 18 best Honor of Kings teams went head-to-head for a chance to claim victory on the world stage.
Final results of KWC 2025
KWC began on July 15th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Esports World Cup 2025, bringing together the best teams from across the world to compete for a $3M prize pool. The grand final saw a full house of fans around the world, and in the arena, treated to a thrilling best-of-seven series with AG.AL clinching the victory in the final match. Coming back from a match point 3-1 deficit earlier in the series, AG.AL managed to keep their cool, eventually taking down TT Global to earn their place in Honor of Kings esports history. Chen “Zoe” Jiahao from AG.AL was awarded the grand final MVP trophy for his impressive performance throughout the series. AG.AL also earned the right to be called one of the best Honor of Kings teams in the world.
Players from all around the world also celebrate KWC online and vote in game for their favorite team and player. AG.AL finally crowned as Fan Favorite Team, AG.YINUO claimed as Fan Favorite Player, and Mara Aquino claimed as the Fan Favorite Voice.
Upcoming Excitements in Honor of Kings Esports
“We've built an esports ecosystem for players worldwide. Over 160,000 players have created their own esports stories. We see these stories worldwide, happening in each players' daily lives. And in the second half of 2025, we'll tell these stories even more fiercely, with greater tournaments, lower barriers to enter, and more ways for players to make their mark.” Said James Yang, Senior Director of Level Infinite Global Esports Center.
Honor of Kings International Championship
During KWC more details around what viewers can look forward to from Honor of Kings Esports in 2025 were revealed. The Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC), the crown jewel of Honor of Kings Esports returns in November, where top teams worldwide will head to The Philippines to compete. Renowned for embracing the culture of its host region, this year's KIC will provide local and global fans with an exciting spectacle, with more to be announced soon. Alongside a significant share of the $1,000,000 prize pool, the champion of KIC 2025 will be immortalised in-game, with their very own hero skin in Honor of Kings. What’s more, the Top 3 performing teams from KIC will carry their regional flags to the Challenger Cup in China this December.
Honor of Kings Nation Clash
Honor of Kings has also announced a brand new tournament - Honor of Kings Nation Clash (KNC), to offer more opportunities for players to compete, with the first iteration taking place in Malaysia in October, inviting the best talent from Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines to compete.
Honor of Kings Regional Professional Leagues
The second half of 2025 will also see the launch of the Honor of Kings Regional Professional Leagues return for a second season, with the winners from IKL, MKL and PKL, receiving a special team-themed outfit for the Honor of Kings hero Flowborn.
● Indonesia King Laga (IKL) - August 22nd - October 5th
● MY Honor of Kings League (MKL) - September 5th - October 19th
● Philippine Kings League (PKL) - August 29th - October 12th
● Wildcard Kings Series (WKS) - September 5th - September 7th
● Honor of Kings Brazil Championship (CHOKBR) - September 5th - September 28th
● Major East League (KME) - September 11th - September 28th
● Major West League (KMW) - September 11th - September 28th
Honor of Kings Open Series
So far in 2025, the top performing players in the Honor of Kings Open Series have paved their way to the global stage. Twisted Minds have paved their way from the Open Series, to Honor of Kings Major West League to earn their coveted spot in the KWC 2025 where they placed fourth in the leaderboard.
In the Open Series Split 3, over 160,000 players from over 100 countries and regions competed in the tournaments, and 18 teams advanced to regional professional leagues. Now, Open Series Split 4 has begun, with low entry requirements and a new format for more competitive battles.
Honor of Kings Campus Series
The inaugural KCS tournaments took place in over 500 campuses around the world, with thousands of students participating, offering them a taste of pro-level competition and meet with like-minded players. For the remainder of 2025 KCS tournaments will roll out to even more campuses around the world, as well as offer more online events for mass participation.
