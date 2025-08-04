75 More Palestinians Murdered By Zionist Attacks Across Gaza: Total Death Toll 60,839 Civil Defence

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 4 (NNN-WAFA) - At least 75 more Palestinians were murdered by Zionist Israeli gunfire and airstrikes, in the Gaza Strip, yesterday, according to the Gaza Civil Defence.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence, said that, 28 Palestinians were murdered in Khan Younis and the northern Rafah area, in southern Gaza. Among them, 23 were murdered near U.S.-backed aid distribution centres, and three others died when a school sheltering displaced people was bombed.

In northern Gaza, at least 18 others were murdered and 198 others were injured, by the marauding Israeli army, while waiting for aid near the Zikim crossing, north-west of the town of Beit Lahia, Basal said.

In central Gaza, another seven people were murdered, and 27 others injured, when the Zionist Israeli army targeted Palestinians near an aid distribution point, at the Netzarim junction, he said.

A Red Crescent Society employee was also murdered in an Israeli shelling of the society's building west of Khan Younis, while another person was murdered in a strike in the same city, he added.

In a press statement, the Red Crescent Society condemned the Zionist Israeli army's bombing of its headquarters in Khan Younis, saying, it is“a flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law, which stipulates that medical facilities and Red Cross and Red Crescent personnel must be protected during conflicts.”

The civil defence crews have also recovered the bodies of 22 people murdered by the Zionist Israeli shelling, while trying to return to their homes east of Gaza City, according to Basal.

As usual there was no immediate comment from the Sadistic Israeli army, on these incidents.

Meanwhile, Munir al-Barash, director general of Gaza's health authorities, said in a statement that, Gaza's hospitals that are still functioning are overcrowded. Operating rooms and wards are packed, and even corridors have become beds of pain.

Al-Barash said that, bed occupancy rates in the hospitals have reached between 180 and 300 percent. Doctors are lying on the floor, patients are being treated on the tiles, and the pain extends from the room to the sidewalk.

“This is not just a health disaster, but a crime against humanity. Letting Gaza's hospitals collapse means signing a death warrant,” Al-Barash said.

At least 9,350 Palestinians had been killed and 37,547 others injured since Israel renewed its intensive strikes in Gaza on March 18, bringing the total death toll since Oct, 2023 to 60,839, and injuries to 149,588, Gaza's health authorities said, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA