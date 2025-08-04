Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jets Intercept Aircraft Violating Restriction Near Trump's Retreat In New Jersey


2025-08-04 02:04:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft, which violated a temporary flight restriction over a retreat for President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Trump was spending the weekend at the aforementioned facility.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a post on X, "For the 2nd time this weekend, @NORADCommand fighters intercepted an aircraft violating restricted airspace over Bedminster, NJ."
"Flares were deployed during this intercept," added the statement.
It urged pilots to check follow up on Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMS) before every flight. (end)
