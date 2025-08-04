Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Diplomat Presents Credentials As Non-Resident Amb. To Cook Islands


2025-08-04 02:04:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of Kuwait to New Zealand Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Malek Al-Sabah presented his credential as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Cook Islands' King's Representative Tom Marsters.
The Kuwaiti diplomat conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Marsters.
During the ceremony, Ambassador Sheikh Sabah expressed keenness to further bolster ties with Cook Islands on all possible levels.
For his part, Marsters welcomed the Kuwaiti diplomat, wishing him success in his diplomatic mission. (end)
