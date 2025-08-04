403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HMD Amped Buds: World’s First Earbuds That Also Charge Your Phone
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Dubai,02 July 2025 – In a region where tech-savvy lifestyles demand seamless mobility, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is redefining what an audio accessory can do. HMD introduces the Amped Buds — the first-ever earbuds globally with a magnetic 1600mAh reverse wireless charging case, delivering a smartphone power boost while offering high-fidelity sound.
Whether you're powering through a workday in Riyadh, commuting across Dubai’s fast-paced cityscape, or staying connected on the move in Doha, HMD Amped Buds are built for the rhythm of everyday life in the region.
“At HMD, our focus is building technology that solves real-life problems. In the Middle East, where people are always on the move, battery anxiety is real — and sound quality matters just as much. The HMD Amped Buds combine both beautifully,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, SVP of HMD Global – Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.
“We’re excited to introduce a solution that meets the needs of today’s users — combining practical innovation with everyday usability.” ________________________________________
Power Meets Portability
The Amped Buds’ ultra-slim case (just 14mm thin and 80g light) boasts a high-capacity 1600mAh battery, roughly 300% larger than most competing wireless buds, able to give your iPhone® 16 Pro up to 20% more battery wirelessly³. Plug it in, and it jumps to 24%. And yes it works seamlessly with the HMD Skyline, HMD’s flagship phone built with sustainability and design in mind.
Available in Black, Cyan, and Pink, the buds are styled to match your personality, and with splash resistance, the IPX4-rated case and IP54 earbuds ensure they’re ready for your workouts, desert treks, or surprise sandstorms.
Serious Sound for Serious Listening
With precision-tuned 10mm drivers, hybrid ANC + ENC, and a triple-microphone array, HMD Amped Buds deliver immersive, crystal-clear audio — whether you’re in a meeting or deep into your playlist.
● Up to 8 hours of battery life per earbud (ANC off), and up to 95 hours² total playback with the charging case
● Dynamic bass enhancement amplifies low frequencies for a full, balanced soundscape
● Customisable Equaliser (EQ) via the Amped Buds app on Android™ and iOS®
Android users also benefit from Google Fast Pair for seamless connectivity. With multipoint pairing, Amped Buds can connect to two devices simultaneously — perfect for switching between your phone and laptop.
Availability in the Middle East
The HMD Amped Buds will be available in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, and other GCC markets starting July 2025, priced at AED/SAR/QAR 599. Local retailers and online platforms will carry the buds in all three colour options.
*End*
About Human Mobile Devices
We are Human Mobile Devices, and we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That’s why we are thrilled to be Europe’s largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out. For further information, see
TM and © 2025 HMD Global. All rights reserved. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. All images are for illustrative purposes only. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. IOS is a registered trademark or trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries.
1Battery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time.
2Earbuds play time is up to 4.9 hours with ANC on and 8.1 hours with ANC off. Fully-charged case charges earbuds up to 10.9 times which makes the total of up to 95 hours play time with ANC off and 58 hours with ANC on.
3HMD Amped reverse charging has been internally tested with compatible devices, under controlled conditions with the device on LTE/5G connectivity, screen locked, and default settings enabled (except "Ask to Join Networks" and Auto-Brightness off) to give an indicative result of the reverse charging capabilities of the HMD Amped charging case. Each test was conducted 10 times with both wireless and wired charging. The average results for the compatible devices were:
Whether you're powering through a workday in Riyadh, commuting across Dubai’s fast-paced cityscape, or staying connected on the move in Doha, HMD Amped Buds are built for the rhythm of everyday life in the region.
“At HMD, our focus is building technology that solves real-life problems. In the Middle East, where people are always on the move, battery anxiety is real — and sound quality matters just as much. The HMD Amped Buds combine both beautifully,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, SVP of HMD Global – Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.
“We’re excited to introduce a solution that meets the needs of today’s users — combining practical innovation with everyday usability.” ________________________________________
Power Meets Portability
The Amped Buds’ ultra-slim case (just 14mm thin and 80g light) boasts a high-capacity 1600mAh battery, roughly 300% larger than most competing wireless buds, able to give your iPhone® 16 Pro up to 20% more battery wirelessly³. Plug it in, and it jumps to 24%. And yes it works seamlessly with the HMD Skyline, HMD’s flagship phone built with sustainability and design in mind.
Available in Black, Cyan, and Pink, the buds are styled to match your personality, and with splash resistance, the IPX4-rated case and IP54 earbuds ensure they’re ready for your workouts, desert treks, or surprise sandstorms.
Serious Sound for Serious Listening
With precision-tuned 10mm drivers, hybrid ANC + ENC, and a triple-microphone array, HMD Amped Buds deliver immersive, crystal-clear audio — whether you’re in a meeting or deep into your playlist.
● Up to 8 hours of battery life per earbud (ANC off), and up to 95 hours² total playback with the charging case
● Dynamic bass enhancement amplifies low frequencies for a full, balanced soundscape
● Customisable Equaliser (EQ) via the Amped Buds app on Android™ and iOS®
Android users also benefit from Google Fast Pair for seamless connectivity. With multipoint pairing, Amped Buds can connect to two devices simultaneously — perfect for switching between your phone and laptop.
Availability in the Middle East
The HMD Amped Buds will be available in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, and other GCC markets starting July 2025, priced at AED/SAR/QAR 599. Local retailers and online platforms will carry the buds in all three colour options.
*End*
About Human Mobile Devices
We are Human Mobile Devices, and we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That’s why we are thrilled to be Europe’s largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out. For further information, see
TM and © 2025 HMD Global. All rights reserved. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. All images are for illustrative purposes only. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. IOS is a registered trademark or trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries.
1Battery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time.
2Earbuds play time is up to 4.9 hours with ANC on and 8.1 hours with ANC off. Fully-charged case charges earbuds up to 10.9 times which makes the total of up to 95 hours play time with ANC off and 58 hours with ANC on.
3HMD Amped reverse charging has been internally tested with compatible devices, under controlled conditions with the device on LTE/5G connectivity, screen locked, and default settings enabled (except "Ask to Join Networks" and Auto-Brightness off) to give an indicative result of the reverse charging capabilities of the HMD Amped charging case. Each test was conducted 10 times with both wireless and wired charging. The average results for the compatible devices were:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment