Entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators converge at the Eliances GRANDtable on September 9, 2025
(MENAFN- Eliances) FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators converge at the Eliances GRANDtable on September 9, 2025
The most important room you will be in all year returns to ASU SkySong for a life changing morning of red carpet networking and high impact collaboration.
Scottsdale, AZ, August 3, 2025. The Eliances GRANDtable returns to ASU SkySong on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Hosted by David Cogan, serial entrepreneur and founder of Eliances, the GRANDtable brings together billionaires, millionaires, investors, inventors, startup founders, venture partners, and cultural leaders for one concentrated morning of opportunity.
This experience is designed for people with big ideas and even bigger drive. Attendees walk the red carpet, engage with professional video crews, and enter candid conversations with decision makers who have launched category defining companies and led major exits.
“This is where the bold go to connect, to pitch, and to partner,” said an Eliances spokesperson. “The room is filled with builders and backers who say yes to meaningful ideas and then work together to make them real.”
What to expect
High energy curated networking with leaders of capital, technology, media, and entertainment.
An environment that fosters trust, collaboration, and rapid connection.
A pathway for idea stage founders, growth stage companies, and seasoned executives to meet aligned partners.
An atmosphere that is both celebratory and practical, focused on outcomes.
Why attend
Because it is not a typical conference. There are no long lectures and no surface level exchanges. The GRANDtable is a catalyst. It is where investors meet innovators, where operators find new talent, and where life changing introductions happen. Many attendees leave with new partners, new backers, and a clearer plan for what comes next.
Event details
Date. Tuesday, September 9, 2025.
Time. 8:30 a.m.
Location. ASU SkySong, Scottsdale, Arizona.
Admission. Advance registration required. Capacity is limited, and the event will sell out.
About Eliances
Eliances is where entrepreneurs align. The organization convenes one of the nation’s most influential communities of founders, investors, inventors, executives, and creators. Through highly curated gatherings and a culture of action, Eliances accelerates relationships that lead to ventures, investments, and measurable results.
Media contact and RSVP
For registration details, credentials, and interviews, contact ....
To attend, search Eliances GRANDtable online or reach out directly to Eliances for the RSVP link.
