Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 31 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,399,136
|568.34
|795,185,548
|28 July 2025
|14,522
|649.20
|9,427,700
|29 July 2025
|14,913
|652.64
|9,732,838
|30 July 2025
|22,000
|655.70
|14,425,499
|31 July 2025
|22,000
|658.77
|14,492,986
|1 August 2025
|18,122
|652.05
|11,816,486
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,490,693
|573.61
|855,081,058
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,490,693 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2,42% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20250804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment