Update Following The UK Motor Finance Commission Supreme Court Ruling
|
|Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.
| With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens
majority shareholder. Find out more at ayvens.com
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel.: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...
Attachment
-
25-08-04 Ayvens - PR - Update following the UK Motor Finance commission Supreme Court ruling_final
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment