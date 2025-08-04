Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Update Following The UK Motor Finance Commission Supreme Court Ruling


2025-08-04 02:01:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ayvens welcomes the clarity of the UK Supreme Court judgment dated 1 August 2025 relating to UK Motor Finance Commission. Ayvens' initial analysis of such judgment and of the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) announcement on 3rd August 2025 that it intends to consult on a redress scheme is that the provision recorded in its 2024 financial statements (as disclosed in Ayvens' Universal Registration Document for 2024) for the potential liabilities relating to the UK motor finance commissions exposure remains adequate.

Ayvens will continue to assess the implications of this judgment and to review its estimate as appropriate, including after publication of the final FCA redress scheme rules.
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens
majority shareholder. Find out more at ayvens.com

Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel.: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...

Attachment

  • 25-08-04 Ayvens - PR - Update following the UK Motor Finance commission Supreme Court ruling_final

MENAFN04082025004107003653ID1109880128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search