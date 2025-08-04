AB Science Announces The Successful Completion Of A 2.55 Million Euros Private Placement
| Shareholders
|Before the capital increase
|After the capital increase (before exercising the warrants)
|After the capital increase and exercise of the warrant
|Number of shares ( 1)
|%
| Diluted base
( 2)
|Number of shares ( 1)
|%
| Diluted base
( 2)
|Number of shares ( 1)
|%
| Diluted base
( 2)
|A. Moussy
|7 345 396
|10,77%
|17,57%
|7 345 396
|10,42%
|17,12%
|7 345 396
|10,10%
|16,69%
|AMY SAS (3)
|12 273 000
|18,00%
|14,20%
|12 273 000
|17,42%
|13,84%
|12 273 000
|16,87%
|13,49%
|Subtotal concert A. Moussy
|19 618 396
|28,77%
|31,77%
|19 618 396
|27,84%
|30,96%
|19 618 396
|26,97%
|30,18%
|Other investors members of the concert
|2 625 327
|3,85%
|5,97%
|2 625 327
|3,73%
|5,82%
|2 625 327
|3,61%
|5,67%
|Actions in the pact
|1 123 902
|1,65%
|4,24%
|1 123 902
|1,59%
|4,13%
|1 123 902
|1,54%
|4,02%
|Actions outside the pact
|1 501 425
|2,20%
|1,74%
|1 501 425
|2,13%
|1,69%
|1 501 425
|2,06%
|1,65%
|Total concert
|22 243 723
|32,62%
|37,74%
|22 243 723
|31,56%
|36,78%
|22 243 723
|30,58%
|35,86%
|Other investors above 5%
|6 888 610
|10,10%
|9,33%
|6 888 610
|9,78%
|9,09%
|6 888 610
|9,47%
|8,86%
|Other investors
|39 060 475
|57,28%
|52,93%
|41 337 262
|58,66%
|54,14%
|43 614 049
|59,95%
|55,28%
|Total
|68 192 808
|100,00%
|100,00%
|70 469 595
|100,00%
|100,00%
|72 746 382
|100,00%
|100,00%
(1) All classes of shares are affected. The number of ordinary shares amounts to 61,430,129 before the Private Placement, 63,706,916 after the Private Placement (but before exercise of the BSAs), and 65,983,703 after the Private Placement and exercise of the BSAs.
(2) The diluted basis takes into account the exercise of all instruments giving access to the capital, the definitive allocation of all free shares and the conversion of all preferred shares into ordinary shares (aiming for the highest theoretical dilution).
(3) AMY SAS is a company controlled by A. Moussy.
On the basis of the share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Private Placement, the interest of a shareholder who held 1.00% of the Company's share capital prior to the above-mentioned capital increase and who did not subscribe to it now stands at 0.97% on a non-diluted basis and 0.77% on a diluted basis.
Admission to trading of the New Shares
The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on August 7, 2025.
The New Shares will be subject to the provisions of the Company's by-laws and will be assimilated to existing shares upon final completion of the Private Placement. They will bear current dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on the same listing line as the Company's existing shares under the same ISIN code FR0010557264 – AB.
Lock-up commitments
- The Company has signed a lock-up commitment (to the benefit of the investors) pursuant to which it has agreed to a lock-up period of 45 calendar days from the date of the settlement and delivery of the Private Placement, subject to certain customary exceptions.
The directors and officers of the Company have signed a lock-up commitment pursuant to which they have agreed to a lock-up period of 90 calendar days from the date of the settlement and delivery of the Private Placement, subject to certain customary exceptions.
Indicative timetable
|July 24, 2025
|Decisions of the Board of Directors deciding the principle of the Private Placement.
|August 1st, 2025
|Decisions of the Chief Executive Officer setting the terms and conditions of the Private Placement (including the subscription price of the ABSAs and the gross amount of the Private Placement).
|August 4, 2025
| Publication of this press release.
Publication of the Information Document.
|August 7, 2025
|Publication of the Euronext notice of admission of the New Shares to trading on Euronext Paris.
|August 7, 2025
|Settlement-delivery of the ABSAs - Detachment of the BSA - Start of trading of the New Shares on Euronext Paris.
|August 11, 2025
|Admission of the BSAs on Euronext Growth Paris.
Risk factors
AB Science draws the attention of the public to the risk factors relating to the Company and its business described in its annual management reports and press releases, which are available free of charge on the Company's website ( ).
In addition, the main risks specific to securities are as follows:
- The existing shareholders who do not participate in the Private Placement will see their shareholding in the share capital of AB Science diluted, and this shareholding may also be diluted in the event of exercise of the BSA, as well as in the event of new securities transactions.
The volatility and liquidity of AB Science shares could fluctuate significantly. The market price of the Company's shares may fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of the shares issued in the context of the Private Placement. The sale of Company shares may occur on the secondary market, after the Private Placement, and have a negative impact on the Company share price.
About masitinib
Masitinib is a novel oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is being developed to target mast cells and macrophages, key immune cells, through inhibition of a limited number of kinases. Due to its unique mode of action, the Company believed that masitinib can be developed in a wide range of diseases, including oncology, inflammatory diseases, and certain central nervous system diseases. In oncology, through its immunotherapy activity, masitinib may have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglial cells and therefore its inhibitory effect on the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib may have an effect on the symptoms associated with certain inflammatory and central nervous system diseases.
About AB8939
AB8939 is a new synthetic microtubule-destabilizing drug candidate. Preclinical data suggests that AB8939 has broad anticancer activity, with a notable advantage over standard chemotherapies that target microtubules of being able to overcome P-glycoprotein (Pgp) and myeloperoxidase (MPO) mediated drug resistance. Development of drug resistance often restricts the clinical efficacy of microtubule-targeting chemotherapy drugs (for example, taxanes and vinca alkaloids); thus, AB8939 has the potential to be developed in numerous oncology indications.
About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment. AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is being developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB). Further information is available on AB Science's website: .
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to subscribe or purchase, or the solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe, for the New Shares in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. AB Science does not intend to make a public offering of the New Shares in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in certain countries. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves of and observe any local restrictions.
The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. This information contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of AB Science's management and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. AB Science and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, consultants or agents do not undertake, and are not under any obligation, to release any updates to any forward-looking statement or to revise any forward-looking statement.
For additional information, please contact:
AB Science Financial communication and public relations
...
1Based on the volatility overt the last 12 months of the Euronext Next Biotech index.
Attachment
-
AB Science - August 2025 Press Release US VF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment