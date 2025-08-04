Pharming Group To Participate In August Investor Conference
- Canaccord Genuity 45 th Annual Growth Conference, Boston, USA, August 12-13, 2025
Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Tuesday, August 12 at 12:00pm EDT/18:00 CEST.
For more information about this conference, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at ... or your Canaccord Genuity representative.
About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn .
For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: ...
FTI Consulting, London, United Kingdom
Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000
LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: ...
