Network API Revenue To Exceed $8 Billion By 2030 Globally, As KYC Identified As The Next Major Opportunity
Network APIs enable external applications to interact with telecoms networks; allowing operators to generate revenue through access to their networks. Juniper Research identified SIM Swap and Number Verification APIs as key early use cases that will foster confidence in a growing API ecosystem. The SIM Swap API detects recent SIM changes to prevent fraud, while the Number Verification API confirms device ownership.
An extract from the new report, Network API Market 2025-2030 , is available as a free download .
KYC: The Next Network API Opportunity
Juniper Research believes that APIs which provide authentication services will be key in fostering initial confidence in a growing API ecosystem. However, we urge operators to launch Know Your Customer (KYC) network APIs to provide stronger identity assurance for enterprises. KYC APIs verify users against a range of operator-verified data, including subscriber information, the SIM, and the device being used.
“Operators must leverage the advanced capabilities of the KYC API to charge a higher fee per API call; thus pushing greater revenue growth,” says Alex Webb, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research.“KYC APIs will have the greatest impact in market verticals such as eCommerce and gambling, where regulations are increasingly requiring more stringent solutions for age verification. Operators must ensure they provide reliable information on a user's identity to capitalise on this opportunity, otherwise they risk faltering growth in the early stage of KYC APIs”.
About the Research
The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the Network API market to date, including insightful market analysis, a Competitor Leaderboard, and in-depth forecasts across 61 countries. The dataset contains almost 23,000 market statistics over a five-year period.
Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world's leading network operators and communications platforms.
