Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives Announces Limited Time Offer With Up To 85 Percent Savings And Guest Perks

Drifting above the blues at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Culinary offerings at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Spa at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

MALDIVES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives has announced a limited-time flash offer for travellers seeking a September island escape. The offer includes up to 85 percent savings, complimentary return speedboat transfers, and a choice of three curated benefits, available exclusively for bookings made between 3rd and 17th August 2025 for stays from 1st to 30th September 2025.Shaped like a manta ray gliding through the ocean, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is one of Meemu Atoll's most scenic islands. This offer gives guests the opportunity to tailor their holiday by selecting three from the following experiences:.A four-course beachside dinner featuring steak or seafood.A 45-minute spa treatment.A guided island hopping adventure.A dolphin watching excursion.USD 200 in resort creditsThe offer is designed to enhance the guest experience through added flexibility and value, whether the preference is for wellness, exploration, or culinary indulgence.Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives features a selection of overwater and beachside villas, complemented by a range of dining options including the Marlin Restaurant, recognised for its à la carte menu and fresh seafood offerings. The resort continues to attract visitors looking for a balance of comfort, privacy, and access to the marine-rich environment surrounding the island.Bookings for the flash offer are open from 3rd to 17th August 2025, for stays during September 2025.For more information or to book directly, visit: Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

