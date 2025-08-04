Shibu Soren Dies: Def Min Rajnath Singh, Mps Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi Pay Tributes: 'Stalwart Of Jharkhand'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand chief minister, has died at 81 after being admitted at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi as he was going through a prolonged illness. Condolences have poured in from various political leaders, including Defence minister Rajnath Singh, MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sanjay Raut.

His son and CM Hemant posted on X,“Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty."

'Shibu was among the towering leaders who struggled throughout their lives'

“The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and one of the country's senior-most leaders, Shri Shibu Soren ji, was counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who struggled throughout their lives for the rights and empowerment of the weaker sections of society, especially the tribal community. He always remained connected to the land and the people. I had a long acquaintance with him. His passing has caused me great sorrow. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti !” Defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

MP Priyanka Gandhi told reporters at Parliament, "I have also texted Kalpana Soren ji. This is a very saddening news for all of us. My condolences and prayers are with the family members in this difficult time.”

“The stalwart of Jharkhand, no more. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Hemant Soren ji, Smt Kalpana ji, the family, party workers, colleagues and all his followers. Om Shanti,” posted MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on X.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also paid tributes, saying his life was dedicated for the“welfare of the tribal population in the state".

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "We always think of Shibu Soren. Coming from a tribal state, that person joined national politics. For the people of Jharkhand, he was no less than a god. Shibu Soren is a member of the Rajya Sabha, and his seat is right next to mine... I always asked his party MPs about his health. Two days ago, I was told he was not doing well, and today he has passed away. Uddhav Thackeray and the entire family pay tributes to him. He gave his life for the welfare of the tribal population of his state..."

About Shibu Soren

Shibu Soren, widely regarded as the founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led the party for 38 years. He served as the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand, holding the position in three separate terms, first for a brief 10-day stint in 2005, followed by terms from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2009 to 2010.