Supreme Court Stays Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi For Comments On Indian Army


2025-08-04 02:00:53
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his statement that Indian Army was“thrashed” by Chinese Army at the border in Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022.

