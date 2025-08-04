3 Possible Reasons Why Brock Lesnar Made A Shocking Return To Attack John Cena At Summerslam

Brock Lesnar shocked everyone by attacking John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025. But why now?

Seth Rollins' Night One cash-in already blew the roof off MetLife Stadium, but that wasn't all WWE had planned. Triple H had teased during the post-show that the biggest moments were still ahead on Sunday.

Brock Lesnar's sudden return during Cena's match with Cody Rhodes shocked the WWE Universe. His comeback delivered that surprise element the Game had promised, making Night Two equally thrilling.

Nothing creates buzz like Brock Lesnar showing up unannounced, and WWE used him to perfection.

Earlier reports indicated that Lesnar wouldn't return until legal matters were cleared by WWE's parent company, TKO.

The fact that he showed up at SummerSlam means those internal issues were likely resolved. If clearance had come sooner, Triple H might've used him earlier.

Instead, Lesnar was strategically unleashed at the climax of Cena's match, making his F5 hit even harder.

John Cena has confirmed he will retire by the end of 2025. With his final chapter underway, it makes perfect sense for WWE to revisit some of his greatest rivalries.

And no rivalry has been more intense, or brutal, than Cena vs. Lesnar.

The F5 was an ambush with a statement. Brock's return signals his intent to be part of Cena's farewell run. Fans could be looking at one last colossal showdown between the two legends before Cena hangs up his boots.