3 Key Reasons Why Cody Rhodes Defeated John Cena For WWE Title At Summerslam 2025

Cody Rhodes beat John Cena in a big-time title rematch at SummerSlam. What led to this?

John Cena's 17th title reign added emotional value to his retirement tour, but his appearances were rare. WWE had to work around his limited schedule, which impacted title visibility.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, has proven he can carry the title and be present week in and week out. His first reign showcased that he could be a reliable, consistent champion.

Now with the title back on Cody, WWE has a full-time face who can carry the brand forward.

The loss at SummerSlam might not be the end, but the start of Cena's next big story. After the match, Brock Lesnar returned and hit him with a brutal F5. That wasn't random.

Given their long-standing rivalry, this clearly sets up a possible final clash between Cena and Lesnar.

With Cena's retirement looming, WWE might be building toward one last mega-match, an“End of an Era” fight between two Ruthless Aggression legends.

After losing the title to Cena at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes had a point to prove. Many felt Cena's heel tactics had robbed The American Nightmare.

Another loss at SummerSlam, especially to a part-timer nearing retirement, would have severely hurt Cody's credibility.

WWE knows Rhodes is the face of this generation. He needed this win to cement his legacy, and to continue leading the company with the championship.