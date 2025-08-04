Bigg Boss Malayalam 19 Contestants Revealed Here's All You Need To Know

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has begun. The launch episode, orchestrated by the crew and host Mohanlal, felt distinct from previous seasons. This time, 19 contestants are vying for the title. Let's get to know these 19 contestants who are set to dominate discussions in Malayali households for the next 100 days.

1. Aneesh

Aneesh Myji, a commoner contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 and a native of Thrissur, entered the show after winning the 'My Future' contest. Dedicated to his dream, Aneesh took a five-year leave from his government job to prepare for the Bigg Boss journey.

2. Anumol

One of the favorite stars of the miniscreen audience. Notable through television series and later through the Star Magic show.

3. Aryan Khaduriya

Actor and model Aryan has appeared in over fifty commercials and acted in films ranging from 1983, starring Nivin Pauly to the recently released Vadakkan.

4. Sariga Kalabhavan

She is known for her mimicry performances on stage with Cochin Kalabhavan and is also familiar to audiences through various reality shows.

5. Akbar Khan

A singer who has won hearts with his beautiful voice, overcoming life's hardships. Malayalis first saw this gifted singer as a contestant on the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam on Zee Malayalam.

6. RJ Bincy

A radio jockey who rose from humble beginnings through her own efforts.

7. Oneal Sabu

A man who beautifully combines diverse paths like food, law, history, and storytelling. That is Oniel Sabu. In the history of Bigg Boss Malayalam, there has probably never been a contestant from such completely different walks of life.

8. Dr. Binny Sebastian

A beloved serial star among Malayalis, Binny is best known for her popular role as Geethu in Asianet's romantic serial Geetha Govindam.

9. Abhilash

He is the husband of social media influencer Abhisree, a talented dancer known for her inspiring performances despite her disability, which has captivated and amazed audiences everywhere.

10. Rena Fathima

Rena Fathima, the youngest contestant this season at 19, is a graduate student who balances part-time work with her studies and runs a YouTube channel, showcasing her talent and determination.

11. Munshi Ranjeet

Actor Ranjeet Munshi, known for his role in the satirical show Munshi, is a contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 this year.

12. Sarika

An anchor who gained attention for asking controversial questions in YouTube interviews.

13. Shanavas Shanu

Actor Shanavas began his career in films, but his breakthrough came with the villainous role of Rudran in the Asianet serial Kumkumapoovu, which transformed his career.

14. Nevin Kapparesious

Fashion choreographer, stylist, and art director - this versatile artist excels in many creative roles.

15. Adhila-Noora

Adhila Nasrin and Noora Fathima make history as the first lesbian couple in Malayalam Bigg Boss. They have entered the house as a single contestant this season, breaking new ground.

16. Gizele Thakral

A former contestant on Hindi Bigg Boss. Gizele, a successful model, has also acted in three Bollywood films. She is the daughter of a Malayali mother and a Punjabi father.

17. Shaithya Santhosh

Shaithya Santhosh, a familiar face to mini-screen audiences, is also a lawyer.

18. Renu Sudhi

She is the wife of the late popular comedy star Kollam Sudhi and has recently been a widely discussed personality on social media.

19. Sarath Appani

A popular face in the film industry, the actor gained widespread attention with the hit film Angamaly Diaries directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.